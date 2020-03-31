Logistics firm DSV to courier Chinese coronavirus equipment to Estonia

The Ministry of Economic Affairs inked a deal with logistics company DSV to convey personal protective equipment purchased from China in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, to Estonia.

"We are signing a contract with a logistics company, DSV, which will provide a full service from document clearance to transport, storage and sorting," ministry deputy secretary general for transport Ahti Kuningas told ERR on Monday.

Kuningas said company will start operating in China as needed once the sale is completed.

The largest cost component of the contract is the flight, which it is standard practice to order immediately before the commencement of the transportation of the goods.

"These prices are fluctuating on a very wide scale today," Kuningas noted in response to a question about the contract's value.

Kuningas added that four parties including DSV were involved in the tendering process.

The first consignment of protective equipment, including masks, gloves, protective suits, goggles and other equipment ordered from China, in a US$11.4 deal signed last week, should arrive in Estonia on Wednesday, the social affairs ministry said on Monday.

