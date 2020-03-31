Young woman recovering from coronavirus disease: Wasn't easy to get tested

Helle Arop, a young woman to contract coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and end up hospitalized as a result, said that it wasn't easy to get tested to confirm the illness. Arop has since returned home and is recovering.

In a remote appearance on ETV current affairs show "Ringvaade," Arop said that she initially didn't suspect coronavirus; she just felt very tired.

"Since I'm an active person, I could immediately tell that something was wrong," she recalled. "I was at work and I felt like I didn't have the energy to do anything, and I just wanted to sit all the time. That is how it began."

The illness peaked with a fever of 39.3 degrees Celsius and extreme fatigue. "I was just bedridden at 20," she said.

Arop was tested for coronavirus before she ended up in the hospital, but she said it wasn't easy to get the test done. "I eventually got the test because I work somewhere where you come in contact with a lot of people, and others remained at work," she explained, adding that since she didn't know yet at the time that she had the coronavirus disease, she initially continued going to work.

While her coworkers have not been tested, Arop is convinced that a couple of her coworkers likewise caught the virus.

"It hasn't been as bad for them," she said. "I don't know how I ended up with such a severe case of it. I'm actually completely healthy, no chronic illnesses. The others were quarantined right away."

Arop believes that she got the virus at work, possibly from a customer.

She said that her partner has similar symptoms, but has not been tested for the virus. "They were told that we can mark it off, because it's so contagious and we live together," she said. "But they weren't tested."

Arop has since mostly recovered, with only a cough lingering. She said that she was told by doctors that she is no longer contagious herself, as she has not had a fever in 72 hours.

