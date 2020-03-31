ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Young woman recovering from coronavirus disease: Wasn't easy to get tested ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Helle Arop.
Helle Arop. Source: ERR
News

Helle Arop, a young woman to contract coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and end up hospitalized as a result, said that it wasn't easy to get tested to confirm the illness. Arop has since returned home and is recovering.

In a remote appearance on ETV current affairs show "Ringvaade," Arop said that she initially didn't suspect coronavirus; she just felt very tired.

"Since I'm an active person, I could immediately tell that something was wrong," she recalled. "I was at work and I felt like I didn't have the energy to do anything, and I just wanted to sit all the time. That is how it began."

The illness peaked with a fever of 39.3 degrees Celsius and extreme fatigue. "I was just bedridden at 20," she said.

Arop was tested for coronavirus before she ended up in the hospital, but she said it wasn't easy to get the test done. "I eventually got the test because I work somewhere where you come in contact with a lot of people, and others remained at work," she explained, adding that since she didn't know yet at the time that she had the coronavirus disease, she initially continued going to work.

While her coworkers have not been tested, Arop is convinced that a couple of her coworkers likewise caught the virus.

"It hasn't been as bad for them," she said. "I don't know how I ended up with such a severe case of it. I'm actually completely healthy, no chronic illnesses. The others were quarantined right away."

Arop believes that she got the virus at work, possibly from a customer.

She said that her partner has similar symptoms, but has not been tested for the virus. "They were told that we can mark it off, because it's so contagious and we live together," she said. "But they weren't tested."

Arop has since mostly recovered, with only a cough lingering. She said that she was told by doctors that she is no longer contagious herself, as she has not had a fever in 72 hours.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

coronaviruscovid-19coronavirus in estonia
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Emergency situation
Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
Estonia and Brexit
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
12:55

Young woman recovering from coronavirus disease: Wasn't easy to get tested

12:48

Road traffic volumes down by one third since emergency situation began

12:38

Postimees Group plans making TV channel free during emergency situation

12:12

Police and Defense League get to work on Saaremaa coronavirus patrols

11:49

Fourth coronavirus death reported in Estonia

11:48

Principals' Association: Students should be able to graduate without exams

11:24

Police allow studded winter tires into April as weather changeable

10:56

Finland to close incoming ferry passenger traffic this week

10:34

No change in Olympic funding for Estonian athletes

10:14

Finno-Ugric world congress postponed

09:49

Logistics firm DSV to courier Chinese coronavirus equipment to Estonia

09:27

Fuel sales halved on year as emergency restrictions bite

08:52

Ossinovski: Strategic plan needed to overcome crisis

08:46

EDF Saaremaa coronavirus field hospital to start work Thursday

08:24

Foreign Minister: No 'era of silence' over ECHR Article 15 triggering

07:59

452 pharmacies compliant with reform on eve of law coming into effect

07:41

Police identify 163 violations of coronavirus quarantine rules

07:14

State has no strategy in place for lifting emergency situation restrictions

30.03

Rimi to open stores hour earlier for risk group shoppers

30.03

Tax board to reduce interest rate on tax debt after emergency situation

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: