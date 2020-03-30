ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Rimi to open stores hour earlier for risk group shoppers ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
BNS
Protective measures at a Rimi supermarket.
Protective measures at a Rimi supermarket. Source: Rimi
Beginning Wednesday, April 1, the supermarket chain Rimi will begin opening its stores an hour earlier in the morning, at 9 a.m., to leave more time for people in coronavirus risk groups to do their shopping.

"Let us please show solidarity toward people in risk groups — let morning opening hours through 11 a.m. be left for them to do their shopping," Rimi Eesti managing director Vaido Padumäe said in a press release.

Padumäe nonetheless stressed that, if at all possible, at-risk people should avoid going to the store altogether, and instead find someone to do their shopping for them and bring it home to them.

"Our stores currently have enough manpower to ensure that all necessary operations, such as stocking shelves and regular surface cleaning, can be done properly even if we open the store an hour earlier," he said. "There are enough goods, and everyone can make their purchases peacefully."

In order to curb the spread of the coronavirus, Rimi has installed protective shields at its checkout lanes, and cashiers and service staff have the option to wear protective masks and gloves. All service employees have also been provided with disinfectants for surfaces and hands.

Rimi stores have also been equipped with hand disinfectants for customers, and several Rimi stores have ZAP hand disinfection stations as well. Additional disinfection stations are being installed in the chain's stores across Estonia each day.

The store is ensuring that the handles of shopping carts and baskets, edges and handles of doors, fridges, shelves and similar surfaces are cleaned every few hours. Goods previously sold unpackaged, such as pastries, are currently being packaged prior to display.

-

Editor: Aili Vahtla

rimisupermarketscoronaviruscovid-19
