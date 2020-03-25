Government coronavirus restrictions limit public gatherings to two people

As of Wednesday, March 25, new government restrictions are in place aimed at combatting the spread of COVID-19 coronavirus, which are as follows.

At least two meters must be kept between people when in public places, including beaches, parks, promenades and hiking trails.

Groups of more than two people are forbidden to gather in public places.

Families of more than two may still move around together in public places.

Public playgrounds and sports grounds are closed in Tallinn, Tartu and Pärnu.

People will not be allowed to move around in groups of more than two people in public. The restriction does not apply to families moving around together.

All those whose jobs allow them to work from home should do so.

Further restrictions start Friday: Shopping centers closed

The government is also closing shopping centers from Friday. Supermarkets, pharmacies and telecomms stores will remain open, as well as stores outside of shopping centers.

Also from Friday, all eateries and bars must be closed from 10 p.m., though takeaway food and drinks can also be sold.

