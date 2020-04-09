Portal: Popular destination village Käsmu bans visitors during outbreak

Käsmu, a popular coastal village located within the territory of Lahemaa National Park in Lääne-Viru County, has banned visitors with no connection to the village during the ongoing coronavirus outbreak after villagers raised concerns connected to large numbers of visitors last weekend, online portal geenius.ee writes.

Käsmu Village Society and the village elder announced in a statement that they are taking more serious steps in cooperation with Haljala Municipality to prevent an outbreak of coronavirus in their village, geenius.ee writes (link in Estonian).

Locals raised concerns about the health threat after the village saw such a large influx of visitors last weekend, despite the ban on public gatherings, that people were even parking their cars in places not designated for parking for lack of space.

"Our village also has to think of its community and elderly population," the statement says, asking non-residents to please avoid visiting during the outbreak.

Signs informing visitors of the ban are expected to be posted in strategic spots throughout the village by this weekend.

