Municipality blocks roads to Jägala waterfall to stop crowds ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

Jägala falls, a popular destination for walkers. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
Roads leading to Jägala waterfall, close to Tallinn, will be blocked by the Jõelähtme municipality from Wednesday to stop crowds forming after reports of mass gatherings at the weekend.

The municipality will install traffic signs on the roads that lead to the waterfall at the intersection of Koogi tee and Jägala-Joa tee.

In addition, roads will be closed in the village of Kaberneeme in the direction of the center and in the direction of the Neeme peak. Signs will be placed at the intersection of Kaberneeme and the intersection of Ihasalu and Tanuma tee.

The ban does not apply to local residents and service vehicles.

The purpose of the traffic restrictions is to reduce mass gatherings and the risk of spreading COVID-19 to the municipality. Traffic restrictions have been coordinated with the Road Administration and the police.

Editor: Helen Wright

