Police identify 163 violations of coronavirus quarantine rules

The Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) has so far identified 163 breaches of quarantine in the emergency situation sparked by the coronavirus pandemic. The authority's checks have reportedly included the monitoring of phone calls.

As of Monday, over 7,000 people are obliged to self-quarantine at home, either because they exhibit coronavirus symptoms, live with someone who does, or have recently returned from an at-risk area aboard.

According to daily Postimees (link in Estonian), following PPA checks on close to 7,500 phone calls and 92 home visits, 163 violations of quarantine have been detected.

The main infringements involved leaving home when not permitted to do so, though some cases also concern stores which have been open when required by the regulations to close.

The PPA has issued a total of 24 precepts to both natural and legal persons (the latter referring to companies or organizations) so far.

The PPA has also been verbally warning about people not on quarantine who have violated the restrictions, for example by congregating in public places in groups of more than two.

Misdemeanor proceedings have already been launched against three individuals who violated the two-person limit in Tartu.

Intentional violations or ignoring PPA warnings can lead to a precept and a potential fine of up to €2,000, ERR's online news in Estonian reports.

