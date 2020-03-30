ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Tartu police issue first infringements of coronavirus restrictions fines ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
A PPA van.
A PPA van. Source: Sergei Stepanov/ERR
News

The first penalties in Estonia have been issued for disregarding restrictions placed by the government in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, after two men in Tartu were fined €100, with a third awaiting judgement.

"While most people have followed instructions and stayed home over these weeks, there are, unfortunately, those exceptions who do not care about themselves or the health of others," the Police and Border Guard Board's (PPA) southern prefecture said on its social media account.

The current regulations include a bar on more than two people congregating in public places (families excepted).

The incident in Tartu saw three men assemble in a public place and, after being informed of their infringement by PPA officials, opted to reconvene as a three, resulting in an on-the-spot fine of €100 for two of the men.

"The third, who exhibited particular talents in his belief the world is his own, will be punished via further proceedings," the PPA added.

"So far, these are the only financial penalties imposed for violation of the state of emergency restrictions in Estonia, and they will hopefully be the last ones," the post continued.

"It is disappointing that the irresponsible behavior of some in situation where we are working towards being able to go out to friends again and do cool things together, without worrying, and move on over time."

PPA conducting home visits to check quarantine adhered to

To date, the police have issued about twenty precepts for infringing the restrictions, including in quarantine situations, often as the public have not realized that they have to comply with the rules. These were the first fines.

As of Sunday, the PPA says it made over 7,500 calls to people to determine if they were home as per regulations.

"We've also done about a hundred home visits to make sure people are at home. We take the controls quite seriously to ensure people follow the precepts and measures that are in place today," Priit Pärkna, the PPA's deputy director general, said.

Pärkna added while most people complied with the rules, occasional larger gatherings have occurred..

Pärkna also acknowledged the difference in awareness of the emergency situation between the Estonian and Russian-speaking populations, with informing Russian-speaking people the authority's greater focus now.

"We have also, very clearly in our work procedures paid a lot of attention to the Russian-speaking community via social media, as much as possible, taking advantage of community leaders and anyone in the community who is capable of further communicating."

Most problems have been with the behavior of people in larger population centers, which does not mean that they do not exist in rural areas as well, the PPA says.

Priit Pärkna also highlighted the fact that the "2+2" rule (no more than two people gathered and maintaining a distance of at least 2 meters from others when in public spaces) applies to nature reservations such as bogs, as well as public fitness tracks.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

ppacoronavirus emergency situationcoronavirus emergency meaasurescoronavirus restrictions
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Emergency situation
Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
Estonia and Brexit
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
11:46

First China order of coronavirus protective equipment due Wednesday

11:31

Hotel, restaurant association wants tax moratorium through end of 2021

10:58

Psychologist: Isolation to become difficult for many in coming weeks

10:53

Number of coronavirus cases in Estonia rises to 692

10:33

Saaremaa police patrols boosted by Defense League personnel

10:00

Saaremaa mayor: Ready for further rise in coronavirus cases

09:51

Turnover growth of retail trade enterprises accelerated in February

09:31

Survey: ERR most trusted news source during emergency situation

09:08

Construction companies facing uncertain future due to the pandemic

08:42

West Tallinn Central Hospital testing all birthing women for coronavirus

08:20

Tartu police issue first infringements of coronavirus restrictions fines

07:47

First EDF coronavirus case recovering, pandemic may affect conscription

07:26

Saaremaa authorities to run care homes, isolate coronavirus carrier

29.03

20,000 enquiries made to 1247 helpline, calls from Russian-speakers rise

29.03

Foreign ministry: Fewer and fewer opportunities to return to Estonia

29.03

Government wants to avoid isolating Tallinn

29.03

Estonian hospitals have 333 ventilators, additional 200 expected

29.03

President allows defense league to enforce security in Saaremaa and Muhu Updated

29.03

Starship Technologies makes redundancies to 'streamline service' Updated

29.03

Coronavirus confirmed in care center in Ida-Viru County

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: