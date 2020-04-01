Personal protective equipment starts journey to Estonia from China

Tallinn's North Estonia Medical Center (PERH) shared photos on Facebook on Wednesday showing personal protective equipment being loaded into a plane in China bound for Estonia.

"We are looking forward to receiving a shipment of personal protective equipment that should now be being loaded in China," PERH captioned the photo.

Agris Peedu, Chairman of the Board of PERH, told ERR the shipment will be delivered in full to PERH, but as the regional hospital also manages other facilities, it is ready to give or lend personal protective equipment to others if necessary.

Surgical masks, respirators and protective jackets make up the majority of the order. Peedu said the plane should arrive from Shanghai to Tallinn by noon on Thursday.

To cope with the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Estonia has ordered protective equipment from China costing more than €20 million, half of which is an order prepared by a team led by Minister of Public Administration Jaak Aab, and the rest by PERH.

--

