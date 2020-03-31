Kuressaare Hospital accepting donations during coronavirus crisis

In response to significant public interest, Kuressaare Hospital, in the capital of the hard-hit island of Saaremaa, teamed up with telecom operator Tele2 to set up a dedicated donation hotline to benefit the hospital.

The hospital's most critical needs right now include surgical masks and protective suits, the prices of which have surged severalfold in response to demand.

"According to our hospital board member Märt Kõlli, the need for masks in the hospital is approximately 600 per day, or around 18,000 masks per month," the hospital wrote on its website, adding that it also estimated the need for an additional 1,000 protective suits, bringing total expenses for personal protective equipment alone up to nearly €70,000.

Anyone interested in donating to Kuressaare Hospital by phone can do so automatically by calling the following donation hotlines and remaining on the line until the end of the prerecorded message:

9000 405 for €5

9000 410 for €10

9000 450 for €50

Should anyone be interested in donating larger sums, the hospital can be reached via email at haigla@saarehaigla.ee.

The hospital is also accepting direct donations via online bank transfer:

To: Kuressaare Haigla SA

Account number: EE322200001120090627 (Swedbank) or

EE581010220017888014 (SEB)

Note: AITANSAAREMAAD

Cosmetics producer matching donations

Kuressaare Hospital also shared a link on its Facebook page to an independent fundraising effort on the Airfunding platform which is likewise to help fund the purchase of additional personal protective equipment for the Saaremaa hospital.

Estonian peat cosmetics producer Turbliss OÜ together with its shareholder Steen Lerche-Jensen have donated 5,000 protective masks to Kuressaare Hospital, and Lerche-Jensen has promised to match monetary donations up to $3,000, all of which will benefit the hospital as well as a care home in town.

"With its small donation, Turbliss wants to send the message that Saaremaa islanders are not alone; we are with you, and we will get through this crisis together," the company said in a press release.

Click here to donate via Airfund.

