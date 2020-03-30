Saaremaa authorities to run care homes, isolate coronavirus carrier

Saaremaa rural municipality is to set up a crisis home for all nursing home residents who have contracted coronavirus, but do not require hospitalization.

The home in question, Saaremaa Südamekodu, proposed the initiative to the islands crisis committee, which agreed.

A property run by Saaremaa Südamekodu at Upa, close to the island's capital, Kuressaare, is to be used for the crisis home, and will be run by Saaremaa's crisis committee, as are all nursing homes on the island, which has been particularly hard hit by the pandemic.

Twenty-two residents and three members of staff at a Südamekodu Care home in Saaremaa tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19) last Friday, the Health Board (Terviseamet) says.

Saaremaa mayor Madis Kallas, who is chair of the crisis committee and himself contracted coronavirus and is working from home, said quick decisions are vital in the emergency situation.

"We are very grateful to the Saaremaa Südamekodu for its cooperation in helping elderly islanders to obtain the best possible care during a crisis," said Kallas, adding it was a good example of a community-based approach, where people are the priority rather than who owns and operates the home.

Martin Kukk, Saaremaa Südamekodu board member, added his organization will place all its resources at the disposal of the Saaremaa crisis committee.

"Additional help is needed to protect the lives and health of people residing with Saaremaa Südamekodu board member, added his organization will place all its resources at the disposal of the Saaremaa crisis committee. as well as in other care homes, and particularly [also] for staff," Kukk said.

The Saaremaa rural municipality government and Saaremaa Südamekodu signed a written agreement on the matter on Sunday.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!