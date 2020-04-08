ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Tests at Tabivere Social Center confirm five coronavirus cases

Hospital bed.
Hospital bed. Source: Andres Tennus/Tartu Ülikool
Three residents and two employees of Tabivere Social Center have tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus, Tartu Municipal Mayor Jarno Laur (SDE) confirmed on social media on Tuesday.

During Friday's testing, one resident tested positive; on Tuesday, four residents had to be transported to hospital, at least two of whom have contracted the virus, Laur explained.

"Thus I can confirm that at least three of our residents are corona-positive. We are waiting for the test results of two residents. Unfortunately, two care center employees have also tested positive and another left work after being unwell," Laur added.

Laur said that all social center residents and employees will be re-tested Wednesday morning. As a precautionary measure, the kindergarten that operates within the same building has been closed.

"I would like to appeal to people that everyone quarantined should stay quarantined and others to keep a safe distance," the municipal mayor added.

Editor: Anders Nõmm

