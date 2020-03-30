First China order of coronavirus protective equipment due Wednesday

A consignment of protective equipment ordered from China should arrive in Estonia on Wednesday, social affairs ministry spokespersons said on Monday.

The equipment is earmarked for the North Estonian Medical Center (PERH) in Mustamäe, Tallinn, and is part of a US$11.4 million-worth order of masks, gloves, protective suits, goggles and other equipment from a Chinese company, announced by the finance ministry last week. A total of 7.6 protective masks alone have been ordered in the deliveries, likely to arrive in a series of flights.

"The first plane lkely to leave China should do so tomorrow," Agris Koppel, head of the health system development department at the ministry, told ERR.

The shipment is supposed to comprise more than a million surgical masks and about the same number of protective gloves, as well as a few hundred thousand FFP-2 and a few dozen FFP-3 masks for doctors and health professionals," Koppel added.

If the plane departs on Tuesday, it could arrive in Estonia by Wednesday, he added.

"Perhaps by April 1, a planes will touch down," Koppel said.

According to a senior official from the Ministry of Social Affairs, a week's worth of protective equipment is still in stock in the medical system, and hospitals can also slightly redistribute supplies should the need arise.

