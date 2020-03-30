ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

First China order of coronavirus protective equipment due Wednesday ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR, ERR News
Coronavirus protective equipment (picture is illustrative).
Coronavirus protective equipment (picture is illustrative). Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

A consignment of protective equipment ordered from China should arrive in Estonia on Wednesday, social affairs ministry spokespersons said on Monday.

The equipment is earmarked for the North Estonian Medical Center (PERH) in Mustamäe, Tallinn, and is part of a US$11.4 million-worth order of masks, gloves, protective suits, goggles and other equipment from a Chinese company, announced by the finance ministry last week. A total of 7.6 protective masks alone have been ordered in the deliveries, likely to arrive in a series of flights.

"The first plane lkely to leave China should do so tomorrow," Agris Koppel, head of the health system development department at the ministry, told ERR.

The shipment is supposed to comprise more than a million surgical masks and about the same number of protective gloves, as well as a few hundred thousand FFP-2 and a few dozen FFP-3 masks for doctors and health professionals," Koppel added.

If the plane departs on Tuesday, it could arrive in Estonia by Wednesday, he added.

"Perhaps by April 1, a planes will touch down," Koppel said.

According to a senior official from the Ministry of Social Affairs, a week's worth of protective equipment is still in stock in the medical system, and hospitals can also slightly redistribute supplies should the need arise.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

coronaviruscoronavirus in estoniacoronavirus emergency situationcoronavirus emergency meaasurescoronavirus protective equipment
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Emergency situation
Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
Estonia and Brexit
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
11:46

First China order of coronavirus protective equipment due Wednesday

11:31

Hotel, restaurant association wants tax moratorium through end of 2021

10:58

Psychologist: Isolation to become difficult for many in coming weeks

10:53

Number of coronavirus cases in Estonia rises to 692

10:33

Saaremaa police patrols boosted by Defense League personnel

10:00

Saaremaa mayor: Ready for further rise in coronavirus cases

09:51

Turnover growth of retail trade enterprises accelerated in February

09:31

Survey: ERR most trusted news source during emergency situation

09:08

Construction companies facing uncertain future due to the pandemic

08:42

West Tallinn Central Hospital testing all birthing women for coronavirus

08:20

Tartu police issue first infringements of coronavirus restrictions fines

07:47

First EDF coronavirus case recovering, pandemic may affect conscription

07:26

Saaremaa authorities to run care homes, isolate coronavirus carrier

29.03

20,000 enquiries made to 1247 helpline, calls from Russian-speakers rise

29.03

Foreign ministry: Fewer and fewer opportunities to return to Estonia

29.03

Government wants to avoid isolating Tallinn

29.03

Estonian hospitals have 333 ventilators, additional 200 expected

29.03

President allows defense league to enforce security in Saaremaa and Muhu Updated

29.03

Starship Technologies makes redundancies to 'streamline service' Updated

29.03

Coronavirus confirmed in care center in Ida-Viru County

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: