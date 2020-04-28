Gallery: Kuressaare field hospital packed up

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
News
Packing up the EDF field hospital in Kuressaare
Photo: Packing up the EDF field hospital in Kuressaare Author: Margus Muld/ERR
News

The Estonian Defense Forces (EDF) field hospital which supported Kuressaare Hospital with additional staff and beds was packed up on Tuesday for transporting it to the mainland.

Fifteen coronavirus patients were treated at the field hospital which arrived in Kuressaare on April 1. Eighteen EDF and thirty civil medics worked at the hospital, none of whom were infected, chief of the field hospital Dr. Helena Roon said.

As there are no more patients in need of intensive care, it is the right time to conclude the operations of the field hospital, chief medical officer of the emergency situation Arkadi Popov said last Friday.

Editor: Anders Nõmm

coronavirus emergency situationcoronavirus cases in estoniaedf field hospitalcoronavirus in saaremaa
