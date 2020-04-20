Seven new coronavirus cases diagnosed in last 24 hours

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Kuressaaree Hospital.
Kuressaaree Hospital. Source: Margus Muld/ERR
Seven new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) were diagnosed in the last 24 hours after 604 tests were analyzed across the country. No new deaths were reported.

Six of the new cases were confirmed in Harju County and one in Tartu County.

As of Monday morning, 128 people are being treated in hospital and nine are using ventilators. In total, 165 people have been discharged from hospitals. 

The youngest person in need of hospital treatment is 19 years old and the oldest is 100 years old. 

No new deaths were reported. A total of 40 people have died in Estonia due to the coronavirus. 

To date, a total of 40,930 tests have been performed in Estonia, of which 1,535 or 3.8 percent have been positive. Harju County now has the most cases of any Estonian county.



Editor: Helen Wright

health boardcoronavirus
