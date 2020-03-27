ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Kuressaare Hospital employees test positive for coronavirus ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
BNS
Kuressaare Hospital.
Kuressaare Hospital. Source: Kuressaare Haigla SA
News

Altogether 20 employees of Kuressaare Hospital on Estonia's largest island of Saaremaa have so far tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19), the hospital reported.

Twenty medical workers are now quarantining at home after having been diagnosed with COVID-19, whose return the hospital is eagerly awaiting, Kuressaare Hospital wrote on its Facebook page.

A hospital worker with symptoms cannot work while they are infected and the infected person is to stay home for two weeks and return if there have been no symptoms for the 48 hours.

As of Friday, Saaremaa's confirmed infection cases number 51.3 COVID-19 infected per 10,000 residents, the hospital said, highlighting as a comparison that the indicator was 34.6 in Lombardy, Italy, 11.5 in Hubei, China, and 3.3 in Tallinn and Harju County.

"This in itself characterizes the extremely high level of infection in Saaremaa," the hospital said.

In total, as of Friday, 170 cases have been diagnosed on Saaremaa. Across Estonia, 575 people have tested positive for the disease. One person has died after contracting COVID-19.

Coronavirus cases by county as of March 27. Source: koroonakaart.ee

Six police officers diagnosed with COVID-19

A sixth case of the novel coronavirus was confirmed among the Estonian police force as an officer in the town of Rapla tested positive for the disease.

The officer of the Rapla police station of the West Prefecture of the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) developed symptoms of the coronavirus on Wednesday while working remotely, spokespeople for the West Prefecture said. A test result delivered by Thursday morning proved positive and the police officer is undergoing treatment at home.

After the confirmation, 20 more workers at the Rapla police station who had had contact with the affected person or had concerns about their health condition were tested; however, none of the samples proved positive.

Head of the Rapla police station Janno Ruus said that all officers on desk duty are working remotely during the disinfection of the premises.

"Officers on field work are performing their regular duties and avoiding coming to the station. All workers at the station are monitoring their health and are aware that they need to go home immediately as soon as the symptoms appear. We are doing everything in our power to stop the spread of the virus," Ruus said.

To prevent further infection, the Rapla police station and service facilities were closed for disinfection on Thursday and will also remain closed on Friday.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

raplappahealth boardcoronaviruscovid-19kuressaare hospital
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}
Emergency situation
Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
Estonia and Brexit
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
18:52

Tartu launches hard-hitting ads encouraging people to stay home

18:36

Kuressaare Hospital employees test positive for coronavirus

18:14

Chairman of Tartu University Hospital board dismissed

17:49

Toomas Sildam: Words of thanks during the emergency situation

17:32

Crisis hotline 1247 now offering psychological first aid

17:15

Kredex to start offering crisis loans with banks next week

16:53

Bolt launches parcel delivery service

16:36

Elron train procurement deadline extended due to emergency situation

16:13

Emergency situation may hinder building of Kadriorg's public reading corner

15:55

Long-serving rural affairs ministry deputy secretary general stepping down

15:29

Admiral Bellingshausen forced to return to Estonia

15:25

Estonia receives €750 million loan to mitigate economic effects of COVID-19

15:07

Mobility analysis to be finalized next week

14:58

Estonia continuing to increase coronavirus testing capacity

14:36

Survey: Economic security good, opinion split on state's pandemic actions

14:09

Lutsar: Home coronavirus tests are unreliable

13:45

ICDS director: Coronavirus to halt upward trend of defence budgets

13:26

Health Insurance Fund to pay sick leave for first three days

12:55

Gallery: Conscripts' training continues during emergency situation

12:27

University of Tartu offers state help tackling coronavirus

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: