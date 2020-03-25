As of Wednesday morning, 404 people had been diagnosed with coronavirus (COVID-19) in Estonia in total, the Health Board said, after 35 positive tests were recorded on Tuesday.

Eleven new cases were identified in Tartu County, eight in Harju County, eight in Võru County, two in Ida-Viru County, two in Pärnu County, two in Saare County, one in Lääne-Viru County and one in Põlva County.

The total number of tests is 4,809. On Tuesday, 768 tests were conducted.

The proportion of positive tests for the over 60s is 19 percent.

COVID-19 tests taken per day, as of March 25. Source: Health Board/ koronakaart.ee.

As of Tuesday evening, 28 patients are in need of hospitalization in Estonia after contracting the COVID-19 virus, seven of them in intensive care and five in critical condition.

Of those, 18 are men and 10 are women. The youngest patient is in their 20s and the oldest is over 80.

Eight people have been discharged from hospitals.

Positive and negative tests taken by men and women as of March 25. Source: Health Board/ koronakaart.ee.

Latvia's public broadcaster LSM reported cases had risen to 221 as of Wednesday morning. LRT reported Lithuania has 225 cases and there have been three deaths related to the disease.

In Finland, YLE reported there are 792 confirmed cases in the country.

The latest data from the Health Board can be viewed here.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!