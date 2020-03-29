A 90-year-old man from the island of Saaremaa and an 83-year-old man in Tallinn have died after contracting the coronavirus (COVID-19). The total cases of coronavirus reported across Estonia have now risen to 679.

Minister of Social Affairs Tanel Kiik confirmed the two men had died at a press conference on Sunday. Three people in total have now died after contracting the disease.

The 90-year-old man was a resident of Saaremaa Valss care home (Saaremaa Valss hooldekodu) and he died on Saturday evening. The 83-year-old man was being treated at West Tallinn Central Hospital (Lääne-Tallinna keskhaigla) and died on Sunday morning.

Madis Kallas, the mayor of Saaremaa, said: "This is a very sad moment for the whole of Saaremaa. My deepest condolences to the relatives of the deceased, We are here to support all the islanders in this difficult time and do everything we can to support our community."

Kadri Juhkam, head of the Western division of the Health Board, said testing of residents and staff at the nursing home will continue to be carried out. So far, 18 employees and 78 residents have been tested for coronavirus. There were three positive results on the same floor.

"We extend our condolences to the relatives of the deceased," said Juhkam, who added the elderly are especially at risk of coronavirus and need special attention.

Yesterday ERR News reported 27 residents and staff members at Südamekodu Care Home in Kuressaare had also tested positive for the disease.

At Kuressaare Hospital nursing home, 24 residents were tested and two positive results were diagnosed. The staffs' results are still to be determined.

People are no longer allowed to visit relatives in care homes or hospitals.

An 83-year-old woman was the first person to die after contracting the coronavirus. She died on Wednesday.

New cases

Over the past 24 hours (from 7 a.m. March 28 to 7 a.m. March 29), more than 1,000 tests were carried out across Estonia. In total 39 gave positive results, approximately 4 percent. The total number of cases is now 679.

The majority of coronaviruses cases were diagnosed in Saaremaa which reported 24 new cases. Harju County, including Tallinn, reported 10, there were two each in Pärnu County and Tartu County and one in Võru County.

Saare County, which includes Saarmeaa, Muhu and several smaller islands, now has the highest coronavirus case rate in Estonia at 241. New restrictions to combat the spread take effect from today.

Confirmed cases by county, as of March 29. Source: Koroonakaart.ee

As of Saturday night, 56 patients in Estonia are in need of hospitalization due to the coronavirus, 10 people are being treated in intensive care are in critical condition.

Approximately 10,400 coronavirus tests have been performed in Estonia since January 31. Twenty people have recovered.

Data analysis shows the most infected age groups are the over 60s at 30 percent of reported cases. The second-highest amount of diagnosed cases is in the 40-49 year olds at 22 percent, followed by 20 percent in the 50-59 year age group and 17 percent in the 30-39 age category.

Confirmed cases by county, as of March 29. Source: Koroonakaart.ee

The latest data can be found here.

The latest information from the Health Board can be found here.

* Correction: The name of Saaremaa Valss care home has been corrected.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!