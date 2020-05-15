ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Kuressaare Hospital retains Dr. Edward Laane as director ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR, ERR News
A masked Dr. Edward Laane, the Kuressaare Hospital chief doctor facing calls to resign following a petition of 24 signatures from staff at the hospital.
A masked Dr. Edward Laane, the Kuressaare Hospital chief doctor facing calls to resign following a petition of 24 signatures from staff at the hospital. Source: ERR
News

Doctor Edward Laane will continue as director of Saaremaa's main hospital in spite of a letter expressing no-confidence in his work through the coronavirus pandemic. Saaremaa has by far per capita been the worst affected region of Estonia in the pandemic so far.

Two weeks ago, 24 staff from Kuressaare Hospital, in the island's capital, sent a letter to the rural municipality on Saaremaa, saying that Laane had been inadequate as a manager. Accusations included working relatively few hours, doling out anti-malarial drugs to patients without going via the correct channels, and spending more time communicating with the media than with staff and other relevant people.

The hospital's council discussed the matter at a meeting Thursday and opted to retain Dr. Laane's services, however.

"We came to the conclusion that there are opportunities for cooperation in the future," the hospital's supervisory board chair Kalle Laanet told ERR current affairs show "Aktuaalne kaamera" Thursday evening.

"We definitely need to make an effort, to find a common ground and to communicate better. At the moment, our decision is that the hospital's board will continue with exactly the same composition."

Laanet added that hearing what the parties had to say had given the impression that their further cooperation was viable.

"Peace of mind must be ensured for the members of the board together with the hospital staff and this, of course, requires certain actions. /.../ A concrete action plan must be drawn up on how to do this. /.../ We will discuss this further," said Laanet.

During the height of the pandemic, the hospital both opened an additional coronavirus ward on top of two existing ones, and saw the Estonian Defense Forces erect a field hospital in its grounds in anticipation of overload of the hospital's regular facilities. The field hospital was not needed in the event, and has since been taken down.

According to current data, Saaremaa has a per capita COVID-19 infection rate of 165.52 persons per 10,000 inhabitants, compared with 23.75 per 10,000 in Võru County, the next most affected region, and 10.52 per 10,000 inhabitants in Harju County, the most populous region of the country and which includes Tallinn. The rate of new infections on Saaremaa has however levelled off in the past three weeks.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

saaremaakalle laanetcoronaviruskuressaare hospitalcoronavirus cases in saaremaadr edward laane
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

radio tallinn

Emergency situation
Jupiter
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
10:37

Temporary border control ended at Ikla border post at midnight

10:14

Head of road department: 2+2 rule cannot be enforced in buses at all times

09:46

Statistics: Part-time employment rises on year in Q1 2020

09:20

Three women living in Lihula care home diagnosed with coronavirus

08:56

Tallink: It is not yet known when ferry services to Stockholm will resume Updated

08:46

Kuressaare Hospital retains Dr. Edward Laane as director

08:21

Coronavirus home quarantining behind uptick in home sauna products boom

07:51

Search for two bears in Tallinn halted, animals thought to have moved on

14.05

Police and Rescue Board launch major operation to catch bears in Tallinn Updated

14.05

Statistics Estonia: Labor market has cooled since end of April

14.05

Prime minister: Estonia should have crisis supplies for at least two months

14.05

Low construction prices may benefit plans to build Tallinn film studio

14.05

Drive-in cinema to open in Rocca al Mare shopping center car park

14.05

Elron sees 17 percent uptick in ticket revenue on year

14.05

Social minister: We want to avoid locking down the country next time

14.05

Several viaducts for Rail Baltic will be built this year

14.05

Singer: I ask for comments to be blocked if an article is about my family

14.05

Monitoring Estonian-Latvian border costs €93,000 a week

14.05

SDE MP: Borrowing process for wage support needs to start now

14.05

State widens tourist industry support options as emergency situation ends

Estonia and Brexit
Watch Again
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: