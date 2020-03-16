ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Health Board: Coronavirus cases rise to 205, more cases expected ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Carside coronavirus testing at Kuressaare Hospital.
Carside coronavirus testing at Kuressaare Hospital. Source: Foto: Margus Muld / ERR
News

The Health Board said the total number of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Estonia was 205 on Monday morning. The actual number of people infected is likely to be higher and the number of people affected will certainly increase.

Since January 31, in Estonia 1,387 COVID-19 tests have been carried out and 205 of those have been positive. Most patients with coronavirus are experiencing mild symptoms. Two are in hospital. The first patient to be diagnosed has recovered.

"As of today, it is clear that the infection is also spread locally in Estonia," said Martin Kadai, head of the emergency department of the Health Board at a press conference on Monday. "That's why we have switched to the next strategy to stop the rapid spread of the disease," he added.

Kadai explained that the first phase was trying to prevent the virus from spreading locally, but no country can do it because the forms of the disease are quite mild and often people who are infected do not notice them.

"It is in the common interest of all of us to be able to slow down the spread on the ground and delay it for as long as possible, which allows us to arrange this treatment so that everyone in need receives hospital treatment," Kadai explained.

It is vital that the guidance given by the Health Board - including that employers allow people to work from home - is followed, as it reduces physical contact between people, which helps prevent the spread of the disease, Kadai said.

Two elderly people at risk have been hospitalized - one at Tartu University Hospital and the other at Pärnu Hospital. But both are stable and not intensive care patients, Kadai said.

The current data suggests the average infected person in Estonia is a middle-aged person and there is no difference between women and men. There are few children and elderly people among the infected.

Estonia's main focus is to prevent the spread of the virus among the elderly and people with chronic diseases, the Health Board said. People over 60 are the most vulnerable group. Working people of this age should, if possible, should work remotely.

The Health Board advises anyone over the age of 60 to avoid crowded places, stay at home wherever possible and avoid contact with people with signs of illness. 

Communication with children should be reduced, as they are a major risk for the elderly when spreading the virus. Children's symptoms are mostly mild.

It is important to continue to follow strict hygiene rules such as washing your hands, avoiding shaking hands or close contact.

If you think you have symptoms of the COVID-19 virus, stay inside and self-quarantine until your test results are confirmed.

At present, COVID-19 virus detection facilities are available at Health Board labs, the Tartu University Hospital, Synlab, the North Estonia Medical Center (PERH), the Ida-Viru Central Hospital, and Pärnu Hospital.

If symptoms, such as a cough and fever occur, call a family doctor or the family doctor helpline 1220 for advice. You can also call the Alarm Center's 24/7 helpline on 1247. In the event of severe breathing difficulties or shortness of breath, call 112.

-- 

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

coronaviruscovid-19
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}
Emergency situation
Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
Estonia and Brexit
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
16:43

Estonia to get €295 million from EU to combat coronavirus

16:36

Tax and Customs Board has returned €151million in overpaid income tax

16:14

Tallinn will not reduce public transport despite falling passenger numbers

15:52

Foreign ministry issues coronavirus international border closure warnings

15:09

Foreign nationals in Estonia with legal basis to stay can remain in country

14:49

Port of Tallinn: Vital that Estonia-Finland passenger traffic continues

14:32

Governor of Valga County asks government for special permit

14:29

Government denies Tallinn curfew social media rumors: 'This is not true'

14:10

Interior Ministry urges people to update information in population registry

13:51

Estonian offers international e-education support in coronavirus pandemic

13:28

Constructions of Adavere-Põltsamaa four-lane bypass should start in 2026

13:11

Solman: Weddings, birthday parties should be canceled or postponed

12:46

Tallink halts Tallinn-Helsinki ferry from Tuesday

12:26

Government still undecided on alcohol sales limits in wake of coronavirus

12:03

Health Board: Coronavirus cases rise to 205, more cases expected

11:43

Minister: Coronavirus cases in Estonia likely to be hundreds, not thousands

11:22

Family doctors and hospitals cancel non-emergency procedures

10:58

Online education system overloaded on first morning of school closures

10:48

Aeroflot to suspend Moscow-Tallinn flights from Thursday, March 19

10:24

Alarm Center opens 24/7 coronavirus helpline

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: