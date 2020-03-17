ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

PERH blood center encouraging healthy donors to donate ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Blood donor day at ERR.
Blood donor day at ERR. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

The blood donation center at the North Estonia Regional Hospital (PERH), which supplies donor blood to 14 hospitals in Estonia, is inviting people who have not been exposed to people infected with coronavirus to donate blood.

"We will continue collecting blood outside the blood center in different counties, but due to the spread of COVID-19, we have canceled the trips to Saaremaa," Head of the PERH blood center Ave Lellep said.

According to the directions of the emergency situation, public events for collecting blood are still allowed, Lellep added.

"We ask that people who have been in a risk area or exposed themselves to an infected person to stay in quarantine and not participate in any donor day. We are awaiting all healthy donors to donate blood," Lellep added.

Donating blood is safe for the donor. To avoid the risk of getting infected and spreading the virus, the staff at the Blood Center are following the instructions given by the Health Board (Terviseamet).

"Every donation helps to save somebody´s life. For this reason, it is extremely important that donors continue donating blood even during the emergency situation. Hundreds of patients need donor blood every day in Estonian hospitals," Minister of Social Affairs Tanel Kiik (Center) said.

The blood center is awaiting donors in Tallinn on Ädala street on Mondays and Fridays from 9-16 and on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 11-19.

The website is here.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Roberta Vaino

perhcoronavirus in estonia
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Emergency situation
Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
Estonia and Brexit
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
15:37

State cannot be ordered to work remotely

15:12

Parents, other outsiders barred from Kindergartens in coronavirus spread

14:53

PERH blood center encouraging healthy donors to donate

14:27

Kaja Kallas: We need balance between coronavirus and society functioning

14:05

Tallink ship will bring Estonians back from Germany

13:44

President allows 150 Kaitseliit members to support work of border control

13:27

Government and business meet to discuss coronavirus mitigation measures

13:11

Thousands open own sick notes online

13:04

State to pay 70 percent income to people who lost jobs due to coronavirus

12:58

Concrete company to lay off 80 workers and partially close production

12:49

Two Pärnu hospital workers diagnosed with coronavirus

12:24

Difficult times ahead for residents of Narva due to border closure

11:58

Valga-Valka checkpoint still open for those working across border

11:31

Expectant parents oppose hospitals' childbirth coronavirus restrictions

10:59

Health Board changes coronavirus cases data methodology, number still 225

10:36

Number of coronavirus cases in Estonia rises to 225

10:34

Nordic-Baltic foreign ministers in returning citizens transit discussions

10:05

Postimees to reduce newspaper size due to falling revenue

09:42

Egypt flights bringing Estonian citizens home as borders close

09:27

Estonia may send ship to retrieve citizens trapped on German-Polish border

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: