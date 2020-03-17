PERH blood center encouraging healthy donors to donate

The blood donation center at the North Estonia Regional Hospital (PERH), which supplies donor blood to 14 hospitals in Estonia, is inviting people who have not been exposed to people infected with coronavirus to donate blood.

"We will continue collecting blood outside the blood center in different counties, but due to the spread of COVID-19, we have canceled the trips to Saaremaa," Head of the PERH blood center Ave Lellep said.

According to the directions of the emergency situation, public events for collecting blood are still allowed, Lellep added.

"We ask that people who have been in a risk area or exposed themselves to an infected person to stay in quarantine and not participate in any donor day. We are awaiting all healthy donors to donate blood," Lellep added.

Donating blood is safe for the donor. To avoid the risk of getting infected and spreading the virus, the staff at the Blood Center are following the instructions given by the Health Board (Terviseamet).

"Every donation helps to save somebody´s life. For this reason, it is extremely important that donors continue donating blood even during the emergency situation. Hundreds of patients need donor blood every day in Estonian hospitals," Minister of Social Affairs Tanel Kiik (Center) said.

The blood center is awaiting donors in Tallinn on Ädala street on Mondays and Fridays from 9-16 and on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 11-19.

