Estonian blood bank relaxes restrictions on men donating blood

While previously, men who had had sexual relations with another man were ineligible to donate blood for a period of one year, the Blood Center at North Estonia Medical Center (PERH) has updated its rules to reduce this period of ineligibility to four months.

While previously, men who had had sexual relations with another man were ineligible to donate blood for a period of one year, the Blood Center at North Estonia Medical Center (PERH) has updated its rules to reduce this period of ineligibility to four months.

The restriction period has been reduced to match that applied to women whose male sexual partners have had sexual contact with other men.

"While previously only men whose latest sexual contact with another man was at least one year ago could donate blood, this period of time has now been reduced to four months," said Gulara Khanirzayeva, chief physician and director of donations at PERH's Blood Center.

Khanirzayeva noted that restrictions on blood donations from donors with risk behaviors have been reviewed in several countries in recent years, which have updated previous permanent blood donation bans with temporary ones.

Pille Märtin, head of the Infection Control Department at West-Tallinn Central Hospital (LTK), explained that donated blood is always thoroughly tested prior to any transfusions to patients, ensuring that the blood is safe and isn't carrying any pathogens.

"In the case of men who have been in sexual contact with another man, there are certain restrictions to blood donations as they are at greater risk of contracting a blood-borne disease," Märtin said.

She added that the four-month period following last sexual contact is important as the incubation period of blood-borne diseases can be up to four months long.

"By donating once the incubation period has passed, one can be sure that potential pathogens can be detected when the blood is tested, thus eliminating the risk of the donor blood being dangerous to its recipients," Märtin said.

According to Khanirzayeva, Estonia's restrictions were modernized in accordance with evidence-based information and the illness trends in and experiences of other countries. This decision was supported by the latest epidemiological data in Estonia. The technologies used to test donor blood have improved as well, she added.

The ban on blood donation remains in place for injecting drug users as well as sex worers, those infected with HIV or who suspect they may be infected with HIV, those who have had Hepatitis B or C, been infected with the Hepatitis B or C virus or suspect they may be infected with these viruses.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!