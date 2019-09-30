ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Blood donation day at Balti jaam station on Tuesday

Blood donation center.
Blood donation center. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesday North Estonian Medical Center (PERH) will be holding a blood donation day and blood types 0 and A rhesus negative are especially needed.

 Marion Tupits, a spokesman for Go Group, a leading Baltic station, said the idea of ​​the blood donation day began with personal experience. "I've been both a donor and a person in need, so I sincerely believe that donating 450 ml of blood will save someone's life," said Marion Tupits. "With 33,000 people passing through the Baltic Station daily, there is great hope that together we can make an effective contribution to helping those in dire need of a transfusion."

The Blood Center especially needs blood from 0 and A rhesus negative groups, but all donors are welcome.

Riin Kullaste, head of the Blood Center at PERH, there are people in need of blood transfusions every day in hospitals. "It can be our friends, acquaintances, coworkers, or it might even be us. Without blood donors, we cannot help them."

"We try to make doing a good deed as easy as possible, which is why we are coming to the crossroads of several roads - Balti jaam station. We hope that on the first day of October, our path will cross with many of the donors we already know, but also new ones."

Anyone is welcome as a donor as long as they meet the requirements. Donors are suitable if they are healthy, aged between 18 60 years old, and weigh more than 50 kg. You should also have eaten before you donate. 

There must be at least 60 days for men and 90 days women since the last blood donation. Each blood donor will also be screened for donation on the spot. Donors are asked to bring an ID.

Editor: Helen Wright

