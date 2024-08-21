PERH-operated blood donor center moves back to refurbished Ädala location

Source: ERR
A Tallinn blood bank is back at its original location on Ädala after a two-year, €10-million refurbishment, "Aktuaalne kaamera" reported.

The Tallinn blood center (Verekeskus) operated on Estonia pst in the capital while the upgrades were ongoing, and has now moved back to Ädala 2, in North Tallinn (Põhja-Tallinn).

Ave Lellep, head of the North Estonia Medical Center's (PERH) blood center told "Aktuaalne kaamera": "The building has a completely new look, including a new facade and technical solutions: Plumbing, heating systems, ventilation, plus a backup generator. Naturally, the interior layout is entirely new, designed to support workflows."

"Certainly the interior design is intended to be cozy and welcoming to donors. The waiting area is spacious, pleasant, and there is also ample room in the donation area for both apheresis and whole blood donations," Lellep added.

While hospitals' demands for blood have been fully met to date, potential donors of all blood types are still highly encouraged to do so.

The Ädala center is open from today, Wednesday, while the Ülemiste donor center (Ülemiste doonorikeskus) also takes donations.

Apheresis is process in which a machine removes blood stem cells or other parts of the blood from a person's bloodstream then returns the rest to the body.

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Merili Nael

