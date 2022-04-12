War sparks interest in donating blood to Ukraine

The war has increased the Estonian people's interest in donating blood to Ukraine. The Blood Center said this is not possible but Estonia still needs donors for its own banks.

Tallinn's North Estonia Medical Center Blood Center head Ave Lellep said stocks are currently stable but blood from the 0-negative group is most needed.

She said donors with other blood types can still make donations.

"Blood is a biological material and its shelf life is limited. That's why we need to constantly replenish our supplies, and it's important that we use and collect blood in a balanced way," Lellep said.

