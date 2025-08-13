Tallinn blood bank chief: Blood donations provide lifesaving components

Blood donation in Estonia is unpaid and voluntary. However, blood as a biological substance has a limited shelf life, making regular donations essential, said Ave Lellep, head of the Blood Center at the North Estonia Medical Center (PERH).

"There are patients in hospitals in need of lifesaving treatments every day," Lellep explained on Raadio 2's "R2 Hommik!" on Tuesday, stressing the need to regularly replenish blood supplies.

After donation, whole blood from a donor is separated into red blood cells, platelets and plasma.

"Each component has different storage requirements and shelf lives," she noted. "Platelets last only seven days at room temperature and must be gently agitated to prevent clumping. Plasma is frozen and can be stored for up to three years."

Lellep highlighted that O negative blood is known as "golden blood," because it is compatible with all human blood types — which is also why it's used in emergencies when the patient's blood type is unknown.

Blood donation itself takes about ten minutes, but including preparation and rest time afterward, the entire process can take up to an hour.

PERH's Blood Center accepts blood donations daily at two locations — the main office on Ädala tänav, a small donor center in Ülemiste — as well as via a mobile unit that visits various sites.

Lellep confirmed that all blood products undergo rigorous testing before being sent to hospitals, ensuring safety through multiple layers of quality control.

"Not a single unit of blood leaves here without being tested and confirmed safe," she said.

The blood bank director noted that blood donation in Estonia is both unpaid and voluntary, relying on donors' honesty about their health and lifestyle. She advised anyone unsure about their health to pass on donating for the time being.

"Donation shouldn't harm the donor," Lellep said. "The goal is to collect as little as possible while using as much as necessary."

