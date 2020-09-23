PERH's blood donation clinic moves to Tallinn's Ülemiste city

At the start of September, the North Estonia Medical Center's blood donation clinic moved from Kesklinn to Ülemiste Health Center (Ülemiste Tervisemajja).

The clinic officially opened on Tuesday, "Aktuaalne kaamera" reported. It accepts donors on working days from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

"On the first day, 75 people visited us. That's quite a large number. True, the following days there was a little less attendance, but still good enough. We think that this is a good place for people moving around Ülemiste," said the head of PERH Blood Center Ave Lellep.

