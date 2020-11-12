news

North Estonia hospital appeals for blood donors

News
Blood donor day at ERR.
Blood donor day at ERR. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

A major Tallinn hospital is seeking blood donors after stocks have dropped to a critical level.

The North Estonian Regional Hospital (PERH) in the Mustamäe district of the capital says that its supply of rhesus-negative A and O blood groups in particular are running perilously low, meaning its preparation for emergencies is not as good as it could be.

Potential donors can attend a donor center in Tallinn, located at Ülemiste (Valukoja 7) and on Ädala 2 in North Tallinn.

An hour should be set aside to do so, though the actual donor process takes 5-10 minutes, the hospital says.

PERH says it also plans to have blood donor drives outside of Tallinn, and will also visit companies and other organizations for volunteers.

More information on giving blood is here.

-- 

Editor: Andrew Whyte

