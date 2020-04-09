ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Pärnu Hospital still calling for blood donors amid pandemic ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

Pärnu Hospital.
Pärnu Hospital. Source: ERR
While demand for blood donors has fallen slightly in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, it is still an ever-present and the supply of donatated blood needs to be maintained, according to a report on ETV current affairs show "Aktuaalne kaamera" Wednesday night.

One hospital, in Pärnu, is still holding donation drives, though mumbers of the public turning up to give blood must answer questions on their recent travel movements, including whether they have been to Saaremaa, the worst-hit region of the country by the coronavirus pandemic.

The virus itself cannot be transmitted via blood transfusion, the report said, the health condition of a donor and potential exposure to those suffering respiratory illnesses is still relevant.

Donors do not need to travel to Pärnu hospital; the latter can send personnel out to the southwestern Estonian town's environs to collect blood.

"We have visited Vändra twice during the emergency, and we have also been to Tori, Pärnu-Jaagupi," said Pille Muliin, head of Pärnu Hospital's blood donation service.

"Local community centers and cultural centers are very receptive, and we have done our best for the [donation] day to keep the rooms clean, open, warm. They have also given us extra space, so that we can disperse our blood donation site, medical examination and also the donor questionnaire," she added.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

pärnupärnu hospitalblood donorsblood donation in estonia
