Gallery: ERR Blood donation day

Thursday saw a blood donation drive at ERR as personnel from North Estonia Regional Hospital's (Põhja-Eesti Regionaalhaigla) Blood Center (Verekeskus) visited the News House on Kreutzwaldi Street in Tallinn.

ERR's donor day had been publicized for some weeks and was open to both new and previous donors. ERR staff stepping up to the plate, or rather needle, can be seen in the gallery above, although ERR News in English staff were either absent or perhaps of too frail a constitution to join in.

Readers interested in donating blood can visit the Blood Center's site here.

