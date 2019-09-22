ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Pharmacies: Reform may result in medicinal product access crisis ({{commentsTotal}})

News
BNS
A new Benu pharmacy being set up at North Estonia Medical Centre (PERH).
A new Benu pharmacy being set up at North Estonia Medical Centre (PERH). Source: BENU
News

The Estonian Pharmacies' Association (EAÜ) sent a memo to the Social Affairs Committee of the Riigikogu on Friday seeking to draw attention to a possible upcoming crisis in access to medicines in connection with the pharmacy reform set to take full effect on April 1, 2020.

EAÜ board member Timo Danilov said that the risk is looming that some 300 pharmacies across the country will close next April.

"Facing closure are pharmacies that are not compliant with ownership restrictions — in other words, their shareholders are wholesalers of medicinal products, and the majority holding in these pharmacies is not owned by pharmacists," Danilov said in a press release.

"It's clear at this point that bringing these pharmacies in line with ownership restrictions is unrealistic, as there aren't enough pharmacists with sufficient financial capacity to purchase these pharmacies at a fair price," he continued. "Patients, pharmacists and pharmacies have been left to their own devices on the eve of the reform, and uncertainty with regard to the future is severe."

The ownership requirement affects an estimated 75-85 percent of the pharmacy market, the total fair price of which is a combined at least €200-250 million. If these pharmacies are expropriated or closed, pursuant to the Constitution, the fair value must b compensated to the business-owner by the state, i.e. taxpayers.

"It also raises questions about the reliability of the investment environment in Estonia, as a large share of these pharmacies are owned by German, Swedish and Lithuanian entrepreneurs," Danilov said.

The EAÜ said that residents' satisfaction with pharmacy services is currently very high, which is why it remains unclear what problems the mass expropriations are meant to solve.

The association added that it is also regrettable that the Ministry of Social Affairs decided in 2018 not to conduct any impact analyses into the pharmacy reform even though it was tasked by legislators with doing so. It also argued that this is the main reason why the unprecedented mass closure of pharmacies is now imminent.

'Closures could paralyze healthcare system'

To prevent the looming crisis in access to medicinal products, the EAÜ is asking for the Social Affairs Committee of the Riigikogu to immediately develop measures for avoiding the closure of pharmacies.

"The Estonian state cannot allow for a crisis to erupt both in the family doctor system and in access to medicines," the association said. "This would paralyze the entire healthcare system."

The EAÜ is a nonprofit body representing 293 pharmacies across Estonia.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

ministry of social affairspharmaciespharmacy reformestonian pharmacies' association


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

MORE NEWS
20.09

Culture is Happening: Events around Estonia from Sept. 20-26

20.09

Service marks 75th anniversary of Klooga concentration camp massacre

20.09

Survey: Estonia 200 most popular second choice party

20.09

Farmers fear support funding is not allocated in new budget

20.09

Tallinn refuses to allow more than two children on family pool ticket

Opinion
Business
19.09

Estonian Cell completes €20 million investment in Kunda

19.09

Employers: Trade unions abandoning minimum wage agreement regrettable

19.09

Biocomponent requirement could hike price of diesel

19.09

Government approves 2018 FY report, budget talks to continue next Thursday

19.09

Kalamaja apartment prices surpass those in city center

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Watch Again
Latest news
14:28

Pharmacies: Reform may result in medicinal product access crisis

12:13

Interview: Toidupank ('Food Bank') founder on initiative's first decade

11:55

Riigikogu committee chair: Stricter alcohol policy may reach beyond Tallinn

09:43

Ratas in New York for sustainable development summit

21.09

Ratas on state budget: We have not forgotten extraordinary pension hike

21.09

Justice chancellor: Law expanding EDF surveillance rights constitutional

21.09

Gallery: Kai Art Center opens in former submarine factory

21.09

Gallery: Second World Cleanup Day underway

21.09

French troops to continue serving in Estonian NATO battlegroup in 2021

21.09

Weekend weather: Rain likely in parts, slightly warmer than recent days

21.09

Riigikogu committee discusses achieving carbon neutrality in Estonia

20.09

Jõhvi school celebrates 100th anniversary

20.09

State, local governments reach agreement on state budget priorities

20.09

Russian ministry: We do not accept concept of 'Soviet occupation'

20.09

Trade unions seeking to launch new minimum wage talks with employers

20.09

Defense considering seeking removal of judge on Port of Tallinn trial

20.09

Culture is Happening: Events around Estonia from Sept. 20-26

20.09

Service marks 75th anniversary of Klooga concentration camp massacre

20.09

Survey: Estonia 200 most popular second choice party

20.09

Farmers fear support funding is not allocated in new budget

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: