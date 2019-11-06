ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Social affairs minister: Pharmacy reform could be carried out in stages ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
BNS
Minister of Social Affairs Tanel Kiik (Centre).
Minister of Social Affairs Tanel Kiik (Centre). Source: Kairit Leibold/ERR
News

Assigning a fair price to pharmacies has proven an obstacle in Estonia's pharmacy reform, and the transition to a system of pharmacist-owned pharmacies could be implemented in stages, Minister of Social Affairs Tanel Kiik (Centre) said during Question Time in the Riigikogu on Wednesday.

In his response to a question from MPs, Kiik said that the Ministry of Social Affairs and the State Agency of Medicines have already charted pharmacies that meet the requirements of the pharmacy reform as well as those whose ownership needs to change. Assigning a fair price to these pharmacies, however, has proven an obstacle to progress with the reform.

"That is, when a fair price from the sellers' point of view is two or three times higher than that from the buyers' point of view, then ⁠— having myself been active in the advising and conduct of various sales transactions in the real estate for several years ⁠— it is very difficult to reach an agreement," he said.

According to the minister, the question is also whether wholesalers that are currently pharmacy owners will start adapting their pharmacies or whether they will wait for the decisions of the coalition's workgroup and make their decisions accordingly.

If large numbers of applications start coming in at once, such as in a short period of time in the final months leading up to the reform deadline, when the termination of business, change of ownership or establishment of new pharmacies must be discussed in connection with 300 pharmacies, he continued, the question will naturally arise whether this can be done with the available administrative capacity.

Kiik believes that the switch could be carried out in stages, which would allow for a smoother transition and the ability to focus on the needs of specific regions.

"I myself have offered as a potential solution the option of conducting this transition in stages, perhaps by region, and deciding whether it will be rural areas first, followed by towns and cities and settlements of various sizes, or whether to start in certain counties first, geographically," he explained.

Such a transition would ensure that the provision of pharmacy services would not be interrupted anywhere.

This proposal will be considered in the coalition workgroup as well, Kiik added.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

ministry of social affairstanel kiikpharmacy reform
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Watch Again
Latest news
18:14

Judge facing bribery charges given one-year unpaid leave

17:42

Opposition parties end prime minister's question boycott

17:12

Conference to mark 30th anniversary of fall of the Berlin Wall

16:44

Gallery: New British unit begins rotation in NATO Battlegroup Estonia

16:40

Education ministry bows to pressure over kindergarten curriculum criticism

16:06

Prime minister: Rural affairs minister has to answer for Listeria actions

15:31

Tallinn City Government greenlights late night alcohol sales restrictions

15:10

Social affairs minister: Pharmacy reform could be carried out in stages

13:58

Finance ministry already received substantial pension reform feedback

13:22

Minister: Estonia hoping to see more products allowed on Chinese market

12:53

African swine fever detected in Viljandi, Saare Counties

12:25

Gallery: Top three winning designs unveiled for Ülemiste terminal

11:53

Second pillar pension reform continues to divide politicians

11:20

Tallinn Airport October passenger numbers up 11 percent on year

10:57

Rescue board leaders: Storm information available, not always used

10:16

Gallery: President Kaljulaid on visit to Kuwait

09:51

Drivers in South Estonia should switch to winter tires immediately

09:32

Construction worker in Tallinn dies after fall

08:59

September accommodated tourist numbers up on year

07:58

Press council urges sensitivity, following regulations, in suicide coverage

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: