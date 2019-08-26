ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Minister: One third of pharmacies already meeting independence requirements ({{commentsTotal}})

News
BNS, ERR News
Social affairs minister Tanel Kiik (Centre).
Social affairs minister Tanel Kiik (Centre). Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

One third of Estonian pharmacies already meet the requirements of reforms due to be finalized next April, according to social affairs minster Tanel Kiik (Centre).

The reforms are aimed at ironing out potential conflicts of interest, by separating retail and wholesale pharmaceuticals sales. They should also encourage more pharmacists into the sector.

"Pharmacy reform is inevitable in order to bring pharmacists back into the healthcare system," Kiik said Monday.

"Only when independent of the business interests of pharmaceutical wholesalers is it possible for a pharmacist to base themselves in their professional work on the needs of the patient, as well as engage in in-depth cooperation with family doctors, for instance. The state naturally has to ensure the availability of medicines for people all over Estonia," Kiik continued in a press release, BNS reports.

Reforms deadline Apr. 1

From June 2014, wholesalers have been barred from setting up new retail branches of pharmacies, and from Apr. 1 2020, majority shares in all pharmacies must belong to independent pharmacists, according to BNS.

"It's seven months until the end of the pharmacy reform. More than one-third of pharmacies today correspond to the requirement of pharmacist ownership. Now it's time for the rest of pharmacies to bring themselves into conformity with the requirements as well," said the director general of the Agency of Medicines (Ravimiamet), Kristin Raudsepp.

"We encourage pharmacists who already hold a stake in a pharmacy to bring their ownership relations into conformity with the requirements of the law. We also recommend the wholesalers of medicines who own pharmacies to be more active, in order for pharmacy services to continue in a seamless fashion after the final deadline of the reforms as well. The Agency of Medicines is prepared to comprehensively counsel and support pharmacy owners in the change of ownership," Raudsepp added.

As at Aug. 1 this year, there were close to 500 pharmacies across Estonia, with about 200 partly or wholly owned by independent pharmacists, BNS reports.

Estonian pharmacies experienced a turnover of €391 million in 2018, 73 percent of which came from medicines. Of those medicines sold, 78.6 percent were prescription medicines, to which the Health Insurance Fund (Haigekassa) contributed €146.5 million.

Head of the Estonian Chamber of Dispensing Chemists Karin Alamaa-Aas added that pharmacists and doctors will be able to complement each other better under the new rule

"In this way also the emphasis at the pharmacy will shift back to solving a person's health concern," Alamaa-Aas said.

"There is interest in the running of pharmacies both among members of the Estonian Chamber of Dispensing Chemists and the Estonian Pharmacies Association (Eesti Apteekide Ühendus), but also among pharmacists who are not members of either association. The Estonian Chamber of Dispensing Chemists offers pharmacists interested in running a pharmacy both legal and business advice, and is prepared if necessary to serve as a neutral body which will mediate selling offers to pharmacists," she added.

Le Vallikivi, head of the Family Physicians Association of Estonia (Eesti Perearstide Selts), said that family doctors are in full support of an increase in the independence and responsibility of pharmacists in healthcare.

"Just as a medic must be independent in their decisions, so too must pharmacists have the possibility to base their actions on the real needs of the patient and thus give professional aid," Vallikivi said.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

pharmacy; medicinepharmaciestanel kiikpharmaceuticals in estoniaminister of social affairs


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Baltic Way 30th Anniversary
MORE NEWS
25.08

Free public transport in Tartu County sees ridership soar

25.08

Estonia to lead six countries in developing next unmanned ground system

24.08

Taltech research funding fraud scandal continues as claims conflict

24.08

Dual Estonian-Russian citizen suspected of treason in Russia

23.08

Riigikogu to convene next Friday for no-confidence vote against Ratas

Opinion
Business
23.08

Lidl invested €21.5 million in Estonia in 2018

22.08

Blockchain taps Estonian startup Veriff for identity verification services

22.08

Helme: People can begin applying to leave second pension pillar next July

22.08

July alcohol purchases by Finns up 19 percent on year

22.08

Footwear chain Deichmann opens first store in Estonia

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Watch Again
Latest news
18:14

Winning bid for European Capital of Culture 2024 announced on Wednesday

17:46

Cornerstone to be laid for €7.5 million senior living building in Tallinn

17:19

Minister: One third of pharmacies already meeting independence requirements

16:25

Taltech Nurkse institute researcher dissatisfied with coverage of scandal

16:22

SAPTK challenging prosecutor office Tarand decision in court

15:41

Estonia refuses to recognise presidential election in Abkhazia

14:00

Mary Kross alleged false testimony hearing pushed back to September

13:02

Ratings: 58 percent of people would never vote for EKRE

12:18

Price of land plots for private homes increased by 19.3 percent in 2018

11:58

Ratings: Centre support falls among Russian-speaking voters, Reform's rises

11:22

August party ratings: Reform most popular, Centre gains support

10:33

Toomas Hendrik Ilves: We stand at the gate of two countries

10:17

President to work in southeast Estonia for a week

25.08

Population minister learns about Latvian experience in demographic affairs

25.08

Tänak triumphs at Rallye Deutschland again, Toyota sweeps podium

25.08

Military intel chief: Expanding of authority to be decided by Supreme Court

25.08

Finance minister: Exiting oil shale energy not sensible

25.08

Free public transport in Tartu County sees ridership soar

25.08

Estonia to lead six countries in developing next unmanned ground system

24.08

Taltech research funding fraud scandal continues as claims conflict

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: