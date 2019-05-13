ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Apotheka pharmacy ordered to pay €700,000 damages to Tallinn hospital ({{commentsTotal}})

News
The Apotheka pharmacy at the centre of the dispute.
The Apotheka pharmacy at the centre of the dispute. Source: Rene Suurkaev / ERR
News

Harju County Court has ordered Terve Pere Apteek OÜ, a pharmaceuticals retailer, to pay over €700,000 in damages and default interest, following a dispute over premises in the North Tallinn Medical Centre (PERH) in Tallinn.

Terve Pere Apteek OÜ, which owns the Apotheka chain of pharmacies, has to make the payment after the court ruled in favour of PERH, located in the Mustamäe district of Tallinn, after it went to court over the control and illegal possession of the premises, BNS reports.

The precise sum owed is reportedly € 711,099.70, covering the period from Oct. 2, 2017 to May 13, 2019, with the court ordering to pay an extra €1,207.30 per day, every day it remains on the premises, starting from May 14.

Furthermore, the court did not find in favor of Terve Pere Apteek OÜ's counter claim against PERH for return of rent paid in excess, and interest payments.

The decision can be appealed at the Tallinn Circuit Court within 30 days.

Background

Terve Pere Apteek OÜ had been running its pharmacy at PERH for several years, it is reported, providing services to those visiting the hospital as well as the general public. However, in summer 2017, the lease on the pharmacy was about to expire, and PERH tendered out the contract to operate a pharmacy on-site, a contract won by rival Benu Apteek Eesti OÜ, which also runs a chain of pharmacies.

The lease expired in October 2017, but Terve Pere Apteek OÜ refused to vacate the premises, citing technicalities in the tender competition which it said were questionable, as well as isses with the rent agreement with PERH. The same month, PERH filed its action with Harju County Court, demanding the vacation of the premises.

Terve Pere Apteek OÜ is part of a group of companies belonging to businessman Margus Linnamäe, whose business interests include daily Postimees.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

harju county courtapothekaterve pere apteek oünorth tallinn medical centre (perh)


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

news.err.ee

2019 European Elections
MORE NEWS
12.05

Mother's Day: Mare Tupits named Mother of the Year

12.05

New winter tire requirements to take effect in December 2022

12.05

African states interested in digital solutions developed by Estonian firms

12.05

European Federation of Journalists adopts Estonian press freedom statement

11.05

Helir-Valdor Seeder reelected chairman of Isamaa

11.05

Public administration minister: State reform priority for government

10.05

Advance voting in EU elections starts Saturday, at foreign representations

10.05

President Kaljulaid congratulates Arnold Rüütel on 91st birthday

Opinion
14:20

Eesti Gaas set to enter Finnish market under Elenger brand rename

13:34

Opinion: Fighting Domestic Violence in a European Context

13:12

Rõivas: EKRE made big mistake inviting Le Pen to Estonia

12:53

EKRE picks own MP Kert Kingo as new IT minister

11:40

Reinsalu calling on EU colleagues to respond to Russian action in Ukraine

Business
09.05

Two new suspects in Danske money laundering case

09.05

Ferry Leiger to return to Hiiumaa route Friday

09.05

Business offices of Vjatšeslav Leedo searched by police

08.05

Research: EU Single Market membership boosts per capita income €445 a year

08.05

Riivo Tuvike named Tallinn Airport CEO

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

EU Elections panel
Day in the Life
Latest news
15:21

Two-thirds of Estonian hotels found infringing basic fire safety rules

14:51

Apotheka pharmacy ordered to pay €700,000 damages to Tallinn hospital

14:20

Eesti Gaas set to enter Finnish market under Elenger brand rename

13:34

Opinion: Fighting Domestic Violence in a European Context

13:12

Rõivas: EKRE made big mistake inviting Le Pen to Estonia

12:53

EKRE picks own MP Kert Kingo as new IT minister

11:40

Reinsalu calling on EU colleagues to respond to Russian action in Ukraine

10:57

Indrek Neivelt: Seven dogmas Estonia needs to abandon

10:26

Party ratings: Support for Centre hits record low

10:02

Tänak wins inaugural WRC Rally Chile

09:14

Digest: New population minister wants return to family, religious values

08:59

2018 average gross monthly income €1,234

12.05

Gallery: ERR settling into its new Narva studio

12.05

Mother's Day: Mare Tupits named Mother of the Year

12.05

New winter tire requirements to take effect in December 2022

12.05

African states interested in digital solutions developed by Estonian firms

12.05

European Federation of Journalists adopts Estonian press freedom statement

11.05

Helir-Valdor Seeder reelected chairman of Isamaa

11.05

Moody's affirms Estonia A1 rating with stable outlook

11.05

Public administration minister: State reform priority for government

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: