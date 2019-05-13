Apotheka pharmacy ordered to pay €700,000 damages to Tallinn hospital

Harju County Court has ordered Terve Pere Apteek OÜ, a pharmaceuticals retailer, to pay over €700,000 in damages and default interest, following a dispute over premises in the North Tallinn Medical Centre (PERH) in Tallinn.

Terve Pere Apteek OÜ, which owns the Apotheka chain of pharmacies, has to make the payment after the court ruled in favour of PERH, located in the Mustamäe district of Tallinn, after it went to court over the control and illegal possession of the premises, BNS reports.

The precise sum owed is reportedly € 711,099.70, covering the period from Oct. 2, 2017 to May 13, 2019, with the court ordering to pay an extra €1,207.30 per day, every day it remains on the premises, starting from May 14.

Furthermore, the court did not find in favor of Terve Pere Apteek OÜ's counter claim against PERH for return of rent paid in excess, and interest payments.

The decision can be appealed at the Tallinn Circuit Court within 30 days.

Background

Terve Pere Apteek OÜ had been running its pharmacy at PERH for several years, it is reported, providing services to those visiting the hospital as well as the general public. However, in summer 2017, the lease on the pharmacy was about to expire, and PERH tendered out the contract to operate a pharmacy on-site, a contract won by rival Benu Apteek Eesti OÜ, which also runs a chain of pharmacies.

The lease expired in October 2017, but Terve Pere Apteek OÜ refused to vacate the premises, citing technicalities in the tender competition which it said were questionable, as well as isses with the rent agreement with PERH. The same month, PERH filed its action with Harju County Court, demanding the vacation of the premises.

Terve Pere Apteek OÜ is part of a group of companies belonging to businessman Margus Linnamäe, whose business interests include daily Postimees.