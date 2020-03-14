ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Health Board: Coronavirus cases rise to 115, first patients recovering

ERR, ERR News
Health Board employee at the Port of Tallinn.
Health Board employee at the Port of Tallinn. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
The number of coronavirus cases in Estonia rose to 115 on Saturday after six positive tests for COVID-19 were recorded in Pärnu. The Health Board also reported that several patients have recovered from the disease.

Several more coronavirus tests are currently being analyzed. The results will be reported by the Health Board on the morning of Sunday, March 15.

Ester Öpik, head of the Northern Regional Department of the Health Board, said at a news conference on Saturday that several people who had been diagnosed with the COVID-19 virus had recovered. The first patient to contract the disease has been discharged from hospital.

Since January 31, a total of 853 samples have been tested for severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), the virus that causes COVID-19.

More than half of the cases are from Tallinners. COVID-19 has also been diagnosed in residents of Saare County, Pärnu County, Võru County, Tartu County, Lääne-Viru and Ida-Viru Counties.

All diagnosed patients remain under home surveillance, no one is currently hospitalized, as of Friday night.

Symptoms of COVID-19 are similar to flu symptoms. The virus can cause a cough, fever and breathing difficulties.

In order to limit the spread of the coronavirus, the government has declared an emergency situation which is likely to remain in place until May 1.

All schools and universities in Estonia will be moved to distance learning starting from Monday, March 16.

Public gatherings are banned. Museums, cinemas and theaters are closed. Concerts, conferences and sports matches have been canceled or postponed. Public gyms, spas, pools and saunas were ordered to close on Saturday.

Sanitary inspections will be employed at border crossings. The sale of cruise trips on the Tallinn–Stockholm–Tallinn line is suspended. Libraries will remain open but with limited services.

The government announced on Saturday evening that only people with a permanent residence on the islands of Hiiumaa, Saaremaa, Muhumaa, Vormsi, Kihnu and Ruhnu are allowed to travel there. Those who are currently there can return home. 

--

Editor: Helen Wright

