Two Pärnu hospital workers diagnosed with coronavirus ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

BNS
Pärnu Hospital.
Pärnu Hospital. Source: ERR
Two hospital workers in Pärnu have tested positive for coronavirus, Baltic News Service reports. The individuals worked at the Pärnu Hospital (Pärnu Haigla) close to the city center.

Head of the hospital Urmas Sule told daily Postimees that the two workers had been confirmed with the virus, adding that they had contracted it via contact with next of kin on the island of Saaremaa, one of the most affected regions of the country, and were diagnosed at home, where they have remained in quarantine.

"It was determined in both cases that the virus had spread from Saaremaa through their next of kin," Sule said, according to BNS.

"As to contact tracing, we are handling the situation individually in cooperation with the Health Board, just as we do with all other cases. We must also ensure that the virus does not spread within the hospital. Regardless of where the virus is discovered, additional efforts must be made to stop it from spreading. And naturally, that is what we are doing."

"On the one hand, we must guarantee that we're able to treat everyone who needs help. In the present situation, that means providing emergency care. On the other, our work must be organized so as to protect our staff. These requirements are what make working in an emergency situation difficult, but we'll manage," Sule went on.

The first reorganization in hospital work following the declaration of the emergency situation late last week involved restricting movement within the hospital's territory: Family members are no longer permitted to be present at childbirth, restructuring has been made in hospital work, and visiting patients is not permitted.

Pärnu Hospital's rehabilitation and wellness center closed on Monday, and external packages are no longer being relayed to patients, BNS reports.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

coronaviruscoronavirus in estoniapärnu hospital
