Madis Kallas: Ten messages from Saaremaa to mainland

Madis Kallas, who last week resigned as the municipality mayor of Saaremaa, forwarded ten messages from the island to mainland Estonia on Sunday.

Kallas's messages to the mainland:

1. We ask for reuniting Saaremaa and Muhu families and the easing of restrictons on the Kuivastu-Virtsu route.

2. We accept that all restrictions on the Kuivastu-Virtsu route cannot be lifted right away, but the movement involving business activity and ownership of property must become free as soon as possible.

3. Regarding other restrictions, we support the same measures taken across Estonia, but any special conditions affecting Saaremaa must be terminated as soon as possible.

4. We specify that the silent protest "Aitab!" that took place on April 26 was a citizens' initiative, not organized by Saaremaa Municipality Government or the Saaremaa Crisis Committee.

5. We ascertain that the additional restrictions imposed on the islands have been justified, but the situation has changed greatly and the first steps of the exit plan must be taken.

6. We announce that we are working with volunteers to provide masks for people in buses and rural shops in order to prevent a possible new outbreak of the disease.

7. We agree that restrictions imposed on major public events will be upheld in Saaremaa in the following months.

8. We greatly appreciate the cooperation with all parties represented in the Riigikogu during the crisis based on the principle that the insidious virus can only be defeated together.

9. We appreciate the cooperation of the Prime Minister, the government and ministeries, who have given Saaremaa a lot of support.

10. We send our thanks to all supporters of Saaremaa and to the people who have helped solve the crisis in various roles.



