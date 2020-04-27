ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Madis Kallas: Ten messages from Saaremaa to mainland ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Madis Kallas
Madis Kallas Source: Saaremaa Municipality Council
News

Madis Kallas, who last week resigned as the municipality mayor of Saaremaa, forwarded ten messages from the island to mainland Estonia on Sunday.

Kallas's messages to the mainland:

1. We ask for reuniting Saaremaa and Muhu families and the easing of restrictons on the Kuivastu-Virtsu route.

2. We accept that all restrictions on the Kuivastu-Virtsu route cannot be lifted right away, but the movement involving business activity and ownership of property must become free as soon as possible.

3. Regarding other restrictions, we support the same measures taken across Estonia, but any special conditions affecting Saaremaa must be terminated as soon as possible.

4. We specify that the silent protest "Aitab!" that took place on April 26 was a citizens' initiative, not organized by Saaremaa Municipality Government or the Saaremaa Crisis Committee.

5. We ascertain that the additional restrictions imposed on the islands have been justified, but the situation has changed greatly and the first steps of the exit plan must be taken.

6. We announce that we are working with volunteers to provide masks for people in buses and rural shops in order to prevent a possible new outbreak of the disease.

7. We agree that restrictions imposed on major public events will be upheld in Saaremaa in the following months.

8. We greatly appreciate the cooperation with all parties represented in the Riigikogu during the crisis based on the principle that the insidious virus can only be defeated together.

9. We appreciate the cooperation of the Prime Minister, the government and ministeries, who have given Saaremaa a lot of support.

10. We send our thanks to all supporters of Saaremaa and to the people who have helped solve the crisis in various roles.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Anders Nõmm

saaremaamadis kallascoronavirus emergency situationcoronavirus emergency measurescoronavirus on saaremaacoronavirus cases in saaremaa
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Emergency situation
Jupiter
Radio Tallinn
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
15:02

Lukas: Mass events will be cancelled this summer

14:48

Unemployment rate growth slowed last week Updated

14:11

Supermarket Maxima goes to court in attempt to halt Tartu Lidl opening

13:42

Former Eesti Laul producer: Uku Suviste would have won Eurovision

12:45

Bus drivers' pay increase postponed

12:19

Eesti Kontsert to adjourn all summer festivals until next year

12:17

Professor invents breathing monitoring device for ventilator patients

11:53

Studded winter tires not allowed starting from May 1

11:35

Four new coronavirus cases, one death

11:21

Nordica CEO: Money injected into Estonian airlines has served its purpose

10:43

Social Democrats: Society needs new coronavirus crisis strategic message

10:26

New €20.6 million Tallinn junction deal inked

10:04

Survey: Only a quarter of summer houses have carbon monoxide detectors

09:40

Madis Kallas: Ten messages from Saaremaa to mainland

09:11

Finance committee holding supplementary budget best practices meeting

08:41

Crisis chief doctor: Doing all we can to avoid Saaremaa scenario in Tallinn

08:04

Jehovah's Witnesses reject Kanal 2 Kiviõli coronavirus claims

07:45

State to provide €4 million in shopping mall rent payment support

26.04

Pärnu's accommodation establishments gearing up for reopening

26.04

Number of people needing food aid has risen during emergency situation

Estonia and Brexit
Watch Again
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: