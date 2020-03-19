Saaremaa mayor tests positive for coronavirus

Mayor of Saaremaa rural municipality Madis Kallas, and head of the island's municipal coronavirus crisis committee, has tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus.

Kallas had not presented with symptoms and says he feels fine, but had been in self-quarantine with his family since last Thursday night after having been in contact with a person who had tested positive for the virus, local daily Saarte hääl reports (link in Estonian).

Kallas, 38, a former decathlete, is continuing to lead the crisis committee from home, ERR's online news in Estonian reports; the only time he left home last week was to give a sample for the COVID-19 test in the island's capital, Kuressaare. He was wearing required protective equipment including face mask and rubber gloves and kept others at the required distance, it is reported.

Saaremaa is one of the heaviest-hit regions of Estonia for the coronavirus, which first made its appearance earlier in the month following a traveling sports team from northern Italy visiting the island for a volleyball tournament.

Travel to the island, along with most of Estonia's other western islands including Hiiumaa, Vormsi and Ruhnu, is forbidden to all except island residents.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!