ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Saaremaa mayor tests positive for coronavirus ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Saaremaa mayor Madis Kallas.
Saaremaa mayor Madis Kallas. Source: ERR
News

Mayor of Saaremaa rural municipality Madis Kallas, and head of the island's municipal coronavirus crisis committee, has tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus.

Kallas had not presented with symptoms and says he feels fine, but had been in self-quarantine with his family since last Thursday night after having been in contact with a person who had tested positive for the virus, local daily Saarte hääl reports (link in Estonian).

Kallas, 38, a former decathlete, is continuing to lead the crisis committee from home, ERR's online news in Estonian reports; the only time he left home last week was to give a sample for the COVID-19 test in the island's capital, Kuressaare. He was wearing required protective equipment including face mask and rubber gloves and kept others at the required distance, it is reported.

Saaremaa is one of the heaviest-hit regions of Estonia for the coronavirus, which first made its appearance earlier in the month following a traveling sports team from northern Italy visiting the island for a volleyball tournament.

Travel to the island, along with most of Estonia's other western islands including Hiiumaa, Vormsi and Ruhnu, is forbidden to all except island residents.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

saaremaamadis kallascovid-19coronavirus in estoniacoronavirus emergency situation
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Emergency situation
Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
Estonia and Brexit
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
10:59

Departures of Tallinn-Saint Petersburg-Moscow train temporarily suspended

10:42

NATO personnel entering Estonia not quarantined, checks still conducted

10:21

Employers' body chief: Each emergency day equals week of economic recovery

10:01

Family doctor's referral now necessary for coronavirus test

09:44

MTA considers extending deadline for submitting income tax returns

09:19

Saaremaa mayor tests positive for coronavirus

08:52

Government bond issuing could be complicated but banks supportive

08:26

Minister: Pharmacy reform still going ahead despite coronavirus

07:56

Coronavirus spread sees uptick in home appliance, computer purchases

07:14

Ship sent to return Estonians trapped in Europe due in Riga midnight

18.03

Uku Suviste gets 2021 Eurovision free pass after this year's show cancelled

18.03

New rules allow cross-border workers from Estonia to enter Finland

18.03

Majority of cases of coronavirus found in Estonia in 30-49 age group

18.03

Hundreds register for ship sent to bring Balts back from Germany

18.03

AirBaltic puts on flight from Cyprus to Riga for stranded Baltic passengers

18.03

ETV2 to temporarily broadcast Sunday religious services

18.03

Family members can not attend children's births during emergency situation

18.03

National museum collecting stories of life during emergency situation

18.03

State, RIA launches portal for companies wanting to help with crisis

18.03

Reinsalu pledges support to Ukraine on Crimean annexation anniversary

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: