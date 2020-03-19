Security companies: price of protective masks has risen ten-fold

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Security workers.
Security workers. Source: ERR
According to the Estonian Association of Security Companies (Eesti Turvaettevõtete Liit), the supplies of the disinfectants, rubber gloves and protective masks that are necessary for their employees are running out, but purchasing more is not possible, or is unreasonably expensive. In addition, the association wants, similarily to police and medical workers, security personnel to be able to protect themselves from the virus and get tested easily.

"While two weeks ago, it was possible to purchase the protective masks for €4 per box, in the meantime, all the masks have run out, and now a box costs €40. Furthermore, they are promising that the box will cost even more," Head of the Association of Security Companies Andre Lilleleht said in a letter he wrote to the Minister of the Interior Mart Helme. 

According to Lilleleht, security employees also need protective equipment to avoid getting infected with the virus, and they are waiting for help from the state to provide them with protective masks, rubber gloves and disinfectants.

"Security companies have spent tens of thousands of euros on purchasing protective equipment (costing between €10,000 and €13,000 for larger companies). With prices rising, businesses will no longer be able to purchase the essentials themselves. /.../ Currently, the solution would be to separate resources from the state´s reserves for critical items or the possibility of purchasing protective equipment from these stocks at the former, more reasonable prices. "

Corona tests for security staff

Second, the association believes that a security guard who is on duty should also be able to quickly test themselves for coronavirus if necessary.

"There has been a situation where dozens of security guards scheduled for shifts are being put on preventive quarantine every day, even if there´s only a suspicion that they have been exposed to some of those who have been infected."

As a result, there are fewer employees and security agencies and companies will soon be unable to find security staff.

"In this case, there is an immediate increase in security risks in many key areas of society. Therefore, rapid needs-based testing of security staff must happen to give frontline employees certainty as to whether or not they are carrying the virus."

Lilleleht notes that security guards who provide day-to-day security are at the frontline of the crisis, just as police and medical personnel are.

"Their work at government building gates, at vital service providers, state and local government agencies, businesses, in ensuring the cash flow, protecting people, order and property are essential to keeping our society safe," he says.

Editor: Roberta Vaino

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

