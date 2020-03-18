ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Health Board: Personal protective equipment supply problems emerging ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

BNS
Sterile gloves and other protective items at Port of Tallinn.
Sterile gloves and other protective items at Port of Tallinn. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
Martin Kadai, head of the department for emergency medicine at the Estonian Health Board, said that problems have been encountered with the supply of personal protective equipment as a number of countries have prohibited the export of personal protective equipment.

Kadai told journalists on Wednesday problems with the supply of personal protective equipment are, unfortunately, "a reality today", and the Health Board's contractual partners have admitted that they are unable to fulfill their contracts.

He admitted, in the current crisis, stocks of personal protective equipment and medicinal products are a critical component.

Kadai said public health supplies are being used now, the Health Board has received personal protective equipment from the defense forces, and the authority is organizing procurements seeking offers from across the market. Estonia is also taking part in the European Union's joint tender.

Kadai added that several countries have imposed an export ban on personal protective equipment. However, no bans have yet been imposed on medicinal products.

The head of the emergency medicine department said that the stocks of coronavirus tests are currently sufficient.

Editor: Helen Wright

health boardcoronavirusmartin kadaicovid-19
