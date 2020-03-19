Health Board: Nine new cases of coronavirus diagnosed, total rises to 267

As of Thursday morning, 267 people in total have been diagnosed with coronavirus (COVID-19) in Estonia, and there were nine new cases confirmed overnight. The Health Board said the number of people in hospital has increased from three to eight.

As of January 31, a total of 2,259 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Estonia. Most patients with coronavirus have mild symptoms. No one has been admitted to intensive care due to the disease.

In the next few days, testing services will expand across eight cities based on referrals from family doctors. The first drive-in sampling site will also open in Tallinn, followed by test sites in Tartu, Pärnu, Kuressaare, Viljandi, Narva, Paide and Kohtla-Järve.

Currently, COVID-19 virus detection capabilities are available in laboratories of the Health Board, Tartu University Hospital, SYNLAB, North Estonia Medical Centre, Ida-Viru Central Hospital and Pärnu Hospital. Currently, laboratories are able to analyze 500-600 samples per day.

If symptoms develop, such as a fever and a persistent cough, people are asked to call their family doctor, who will assess the patient's need for coronavirus testing according to the Health Board guidelines.

You can also call the family doctor 1220 advice line. Coronavirus-related questions can be answered 24 hours a day on the free helpline which is contactable on 1247.

If a person becomes ill they are advised to remain at home and, if possible, inform people they have been in close contact with recently.

With mild symptoms such as cough or minor fever, stay at home and, if necessary, treat symptoms, preferably with over-the-counter medicines.

In case of breathing difficulties or shortness of breath call 112. Do not visit the emergency room.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!