ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Number of coronavirus cases in Estonia rises to 258 ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR, ERR News
Carside coronavirus testing at Kuressaare Hospital.
Carside coronavirus testing at Kuressaare Hospital. Source: Foto: Margus Muld / ERR
News

The number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases diagnosed in Estonia has risen to 258, up from 225 on Tuesday, the Health Board (Terviseamet) says.

Most patients exhibit mild symptoms, with Harju County and the island of Saaremaa remaining the most affected regions.

Three people were in hospital with the virus as of Wednesday morning, two lighter cases and on more complicated.

Since January 31, there have been 2,020 samples tested for severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), the virus which causes COVID-19.

Laboratories currently equipped to handle coronavirus testing include those at the Health Board, Tartu University Hospital (TÜK), Synlab, North Estonia Medical Center (PERH), Ida-Viru Central Hospital and Pärnu Hospital.

At present, laboratories can analyze 500 to 600 samples a day, the Health Board said.

Testing capacity is sufficient for all those who need to be tested - especially at risk groups such as the elderly and those with underlying medical conditions, as well as those presenting with serious symptoms.

Random testing is intended to be used only to test so-called frontline workers - health care and welfare workers and other vital services - who to avoid transmission of the infection to at-risk patients. 

However, personal protective equipment and testing tools, including diagnostic tools, have started to have issues across the EU, though the use time needs to be taken into account, the board said.

Anyone who thinks they might be infected with coronavirus – which means having recently traveled to an at-risk area, or having contact with someone who has returned from an at-risk area – should call their family doctor or the family doctor advice helpline (telephone numbers are below). Do not visit the emergency room.

Coronavirus symptoms are similar to flu symptoms.

Measures in place to limit the spread of coronavirus in Estonia:

  • Do not visit the emergency room as it could spread the disease to people who are already ill.
  • Those returning from a trip in an affected area should self-quarantine for 14 days and not leave home during that period.
  • Thermal imaging cameras are in use to detect passengers with a fever at Tallinn Airport, the Port of Tallinn and land borders.
  • Public transport is being cleaned more often than usual.
  • Risk areas are currently defined as China, South Korea, Singapore, Iran, Italy, France, Germany, Spain, Belgium, Denmark, Norway, Sweden, Egypt.

 

Emergency contact numbers:

  • On March 16, a crisis phoneline will be launched to answer coronavirus-related questions. The number to call is 1247.
  • The family doctor helpline can be called on 1220 and is the first point of contact. It is staffed by Estonian, Russian and English speakers.
  • Estonian citizens and residents who are having trouble returning home from risk areas are advised to contact the consular assistance emergency helpline: +372 53 01 9999 (24 h).
  • In an emergency, or if your health suddenly deteriorates, call the emergency services on 112.
  • The Health Board's advice in English is here.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

health boardcoronaviruscoronavirus in estoniacoronavirus emergency situationcoronavirus emergency meaasures
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Emergency situation
Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
Estonia and Brexit
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
15:12

Health Board: Personal protective equipment supply problems emerging

15:01

Former Tartu university library chief convicted of sexual offence

14:51

Mandatory checks on lorry drivers at Ikla border abandoned

14:32

Tallinn to suspend kindergarten fees until end of April

14:06

Tallink continues running Tallinn-Helsinki route Wednesday and Thursday

13:42

Benu: Pharma reform should be put on hold during emergency situation

13:23

Reinsalu: Cooperation with Poland has been difficult

13:08

Nordica to help bring Estonians abroad back home Updated

13:02

Tartu mayor: Shopping malls should be closed during coronavirus pandemic

12:29

Supreme Court dismisses Levikom appeal, 5G competition can continue

11:27

Elron to cancel several Tallinn-Keila trains due to lack of passengers

11:04

Number of coronavirus cases in Estonia rises to 258

10:59

Estonian arrives in Sweden after being trapped on German-Polish border

10:31

Tourism association: Refunds of all prepaid bookings would collapse sector

09:59

Party ratings: Slight growth for Center, otherwise no change

09:17

Report: Valga-Valka still getting to grips with coronavirus realities

08:49

Authorities looking at measures to deal with potential medicine shortages

08:21

EU gives €295 million to Estonia to fight coronavirus

07:53

Prime Minister: A united Europe can overcome coronavirus

07:24

Finland closing border from midnight, halting regular travel from Estonia

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: