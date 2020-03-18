ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Majority of cases of coronavirus found in Estonia in 30-49 age group ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR News
Thermal cameras at Port of Tallinn.
Thermal cameras at Port of Tallinn. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

More than half of people infected with coronavirus in Estonia are between 30 and 49 years of age, and the over 65s makeup only about 11 percent. However, the Health Board still emphasizes the importance of protecting older people.

People aged 20-29 make up 8.1 percent of those who have had a positive diagnosis. The proportion of children aged 5 to 14 among those infected is 1.1 percent and the share of children under 5 is 0.8 percent.

In total, 258 cases of coronavirus have been recorded in Estonia as of the morning of March 18, with Harju County recording 101 cases and Saaremaa 70.

As of the morning of March 18, a total of 2,020 Covid-19 tests have been conducted in Estonia. 

The person giving positive sample is always informed by telephone. The test result can be checked by the patient on the patient portal www.digilugu.ee  

In more than 80 percent of cases, people have mild symptoms of the virus. Older people and people with underlying health conditions are more at risk of developing the disease.

The disease spreads as a droplet infection through close contact and can survive for up to 72 hours. Masks should only be worn by healthcare professionals and the sick.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Emergency situation
Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
Estonia and Brexit
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
21:14

New rules allow cross-border workers from Estonia to enter Finland

20:46

Majority of cases of coronavirus found in Estonia in 30-49 age group

20:21

Hundreds register for ship sent to bring Balts back from Germany

20:04

AirBaltic puts on flight from Cyprus to Riga for stranded Baltic passengers

19:45

ETV2 to temporarily broadcast Sunday religious services

19:27

Family members can not attend children's births during emergency situation

19:10

National museum collecting stories of life during emergency situation

18:48

State, RIA launches portal for companies wanting to help with crisis

18:28

Reinsalu pledges support to Ukraine on Crimean annexation anniversary

18:05

Tallink ferry to launch service from Paldiski to Germany

17:55

Foreign allies, reservists unlikely to participate in Spring Storm 2020

17:07

Flights to Saaremaa, Hiiumaa suspended

16:50

Ministry of Education asks schools to temporarily waive student assessments

16:25

Foreign Intelligence Service building to receive €4.6 million expansion

16:14

Tallinn may introduce shopping times for the elderly

16:02

Daily Õhtuleht announces temporary pay cut for staff

15:50

500 members of the defense forces in quarantine and isolation

15:30

20 MPs in attendance at Riigikogu session

15:12

Health Board: Personal protective equipment supply problems emerging

15:01

Former Tartu university library chief convicted of sexual offence

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: