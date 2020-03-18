Majority of cases of coronavirus found in Estonia in 30-49 age group

More than half of people infected with coronavirus in Estonia are between 30 and 49 years of age, and the over 65s makeup only about 11 percent. However, the Health Board still emphasizes the importance of protecting older people.

People aged 20-29 make up 8.1 percent of those who have had a positive diagnosis. The proportion of children aged 5 to 14 among those infected is 1.1 percent and the share of children under 5 is 0.8 percent.

In total, 258 cases of coronavirus have been recorded in Estonia as of the morning of March 18, with Harju County recording 101 cases and Saaremaa 70.

As of the morning of March 18, a total of 2,020 Covid-19 tests have been conducted in Estonia.

The person giving positive sample is always informed by telephone. The test result can be checked by the patient on the patient portal www.digilugu.ee

In more than 80 percent of cases, people have mild symptoms of the virus. Older people and people with underlying health conditions are more at risk of developing the disease.

The disease spreads as a droplet infection through close contact and can survive for up to 72 hours. Masks should only be worn by healthcare professionals and the sick.

