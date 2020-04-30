ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Relative outsider appointed new Saaremaa mayor ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

Mikk Tuisk, in a photo from 2016 when he was chief specialist of the Road Administration (Maanteeamet) maintenance department on Saaremaa.
Mikk Tuisk, in a photo from 2016 when he was chief specialist of the Road Administration (Maanteeamet) maintenance department on Saaremaa. Source: Margus Muld/ERR
Mikk Tuisk (SDE) has been nominated new Saaremaa rural municipality mayor, somewhat of a surprise choice, regional daily Saarte Hääl reports.

Tuisk, 35, will replace Madis Kallas, who recently stepped down in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic which has hit the island far harder than anywhere else in the country, said that the offer was too good to turn down, and is also reportedly Kallas' preferred choice.

According to Saarte Hääl (link in Estonian), Rando Kubits , the chair of the SDE's Saaremaa branch, said that while there were other higher profile options, these did not meet the necessary level of support, and since Tuisk has the requisite knowledge of the workings of the Saaremaa municipality, would be a self-starter.

The municipality council has not set the next session yet, but it is most likely to be next week.

Tuisk was head of the municipality's administrative and economic department from 2018.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

