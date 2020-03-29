ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
President allows defense league to enforce security in Saaremaa and Muhu ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

BNS, ERR News
President Kersti Kaljulaid on
President Kersti Kaljulaid on "Esimene stuudio." March 23, 2020. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
President Kersti Kaljulaid has given her consent to allow up to 40 members of the Defense League volunteers (Kaitseliit) to ensure security on Saaremaa and Muhu islands and in enforcing the tightened movement restrictions which take effect from Monday.

In accordance with a proposal from the interior minister, the Police and Border Guard Board will involve Kaitseliit volunteers who will be authorized to apply direct coercion to enforce movement restrictions on the islands until the end of the emergency situation. Most of the volunteers will be locals.

The Emergency Act states the defense forces and Kaitseliit can only be involved in the regulation of traffic and ensuring of safety by an order of the government with the consent of the president. 

Movement restrictions will be tightened in Saaremaa and Muhu from Monday in order to more efficiently curb community transmission. The islanders have to stay at home. Leaving home is permitted on certain conditions only and people must have an ID document with them when moving around outside.

On Sunday, the number of positive cases in Saaremaa rose to 241, the highest positive case rate for any Estonian county. The county now has more cases than Tallinn and Harju County which is the most populated area in Estonia.

Kaljulaid said: "In Saaremaa, the number of infections is growing the fastest in Estonia, and the restrictions imposed on staying home and movement there are definitely necessary and appropriate in the present situation. The introduction of movement restrictions also prompts the need for a larger number of police patrols. Involving defense force volunteers, who are familiar with the local people and situation, in these patrols is a very reasonable and smart solution in my opinion."

The head of state underscored that movement restrictions and recommendations to avoid non-essential movement and contacts apply to all of Estonia.

"Let us be reasonable and fulfill these orders because, in order to curb the crisis, it is essential that everyone should contribute," Kaljulaid said.

Defense force volunteers have already been involved with raising awareness about the coronavirus at Tallinn Airport and bus stations in Tartu and Tallinn. Members are also manning the phones of the 1247 helpline set up to take calls about the emergency situation.

Editor: Helen Wright

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

