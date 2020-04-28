ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Movement restrictions for western islands to be lifted on May 18 ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
The ferry Leiger approaching the Port of Rohuküla. Photo is illustrative.
The ferry Leiger approaching the Port of Rohuküla. Photo is illustrative. Source: Juhan Hepner/ERR
News

Movement restrictions between the western islands and the mainland will be removed on May 18, Minister of Justice Raivo Aeg said at a press conference on Tuesday.

"Of course, it must be assumed that these decisions will only take effect if the virus shows signs of diminishing," Aeg said.

Aeg (Isamaa) said people who live on the islands according to the population register can start moving freely between the mainland and islands from May 4.

On Monday, the government loosened movement restrictions between the islands and the mainland which had stopped anyone being able to return if they traveled during the emergency situation.

Special permits will now be issued for visiting the islands. Each day 25 permits will be issued for Saaremaa, five for Muhu and Manija, 20 for Hiiumaa and ten each for Kihnu, Ruhnu and Vormsi. The special permit is valid for one round trip. Tourists are not allowed. The local government will oversee who can travel to and from the islands.

The government also decided to ease restrictions on trade and the service sector in Saaremaa from next Tuesday. The 2+2 rule must still be observed.

On May 18, all restrictions will be lifted.

Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Center) reiterated the message with a post on his Facebook page saying the plans would go ahead as long as the situation does not deteriorate.

Ratas wrote movement will restart between the islands and the mainland step by step in order to restore daily life, revitalize the economy and to keep the spread of the virus under control.

Popov: We can talk about restarting planned treatment at Kuresaare Hospital

Speaking at the press conference, Arkadi Popov, the emergency medical officer at the Health Board, said the situation in Saaremaa is stabilizing and the extra crisis staff at Kuressaare Hospital will also stop working on April 30.

"From this day on, the usual crisis management structure of Kuressaare Hospital will start. We are also talking about the restarting of planned treatment. A roadmap will be developed for this," said Popov.

-- 

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Emergency situation
Jupiter
Radio Tallinn
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
17:11

Gallery: Kuressaare field hospital packed up

16:43

Vocational schools training to restart with groups of 10 students

16:18

Churches want to ease coronavirus restrictions and hold public services

16:03

25 people infected with coronavirus in Kiviõli in Ida-Viru County

15:41

Environmental Board: Raccoon, North American beaver to be removed from wild

15:22

Culture minister: Large event organizers need to change summer plans

15:04

Bolt Food is expanding to Narva and Pärnu

14:43

Seniors can communicate in chat rooms through Tallinn Central Library

14:24

Turnover of Estonian startups grows to €196.5 million in first quarter

14:07

Government approves €25 million tourism sector aid package

13:45

Movement restrictions for western islands to be lifted on May 18

13:25

DFDS cuts Paldiski-Hanko ferry departures due to reduced demand

12:55

Drowning accidents slightly up on year

12:31

Tänak: I was surprised, Hyundai was fast from the get-go

12:08

Indrek Saar: We are waiting for government's messages like golden eggs

11:52

Alexela board member: Diesel could cost less than a euro a liter next week

11:33

Health Board: 13 new COVID-19 cases, 91 patients in hospital

11:29

Minister notes significance of this year's world work health and safety day

11:08

Aab: Government to discuss making protective masks mandatory on Wednesday

10:42

Bocuse d´Or Europe round postponed to September

Estonia and Brexit
Watch Again
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: