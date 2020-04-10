ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
PPA reaffirm traveling between mainland and islands is prohibited ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

The Piret, one of the new ferries operating on the Virtsu-Kuivastu route. Source: (Margus Muld/ ERR)
On the eve of the holiday weekend, the police were reminding people that movement between houses on the mainland and western islands is not allowed if they intend to leave again before the end of the emergency situation.

As of March 14, an order is in force which prohibits movement between the islands of western Estonia and the mainland. The movement of people and goods involved in the provision of a vital service is allowed.

Rainer Antsaar, head of the Kuressaare police department on Saaremaa, said due to the beautiful weather, the police have noticed a greater desire for people to travel from the mainland to their summer homes on the island.

"I would like to remind you that people living on the mainland who have a summer home or another place of residence on an island in western Estonia will not be able to travel to the islands and back to the mainland," said Antsaar.

"If they decide to go to Saaremaa summer house today, they will not be able to return to the mainland before the end of the emergency. They must stay in Saaremaa until the end of the emergency," Antsaar stressed.

Places of residency will be checked by the police to see who can and cannot be admitted onto the island. Local governments will forward a list of the inhabitants of their island to the police.

Antsaar said the movement restriction has been established in order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) and moving between regions spreads the virus.

Editor: Helen Wright

saaremaacoronavirusemergency situation
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

