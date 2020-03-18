ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Tallinn to suspend kindergarten fees until end of April

Kindergarteners (picture is illustrative).
Kindergarteners (picture is illustrative). Source: ERR
The city government will suspend kindergarten fees until the end of April when the emergency situation, which has been implemented to stop the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19), is scheduled to end.

Mayor Mihhail Kõlvart (Center) said the decision concerns all parents regardless of whether the child is currently attending kindergarten or not, parents do not have to pay kindergarten fees.

In Tallinn, the monthly fee for a municipal kindergarten is €71.25 per child and €78.26 for kindergartens with a swimming pool.

In Tallinn, kindergartens will be open during the emergency situation which will last until at least May 1. Currently, all kindergartens in the city operate according to guidelines to protect children's health, the city government has confirmed.

"There may be changes in the organization of kindergartens, but now everyone is ready to accept children. At the same time, we are ready to react if there is a need to close some or all of the nursery, but we do not close all kindergartens at once," said Kõlvart.

On Tuesday, Tartu also decided to suspend kindergarten payments till May 1.

Editor: Helen Wright

tallinnkindergartenmihhail kõlvartcoronaviruscovid-19
