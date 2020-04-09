ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Kindergarten teachers want to be classified as essential personnel ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Kindergarten.
Kindergarten. Source: Karin Koppel/ERR
News

If kindergarten teachers are not classified as providers of vital services and are not provided with testing and personal protective equipment (PPE), keeping kindergartens open during the ongoing emergency situation will cause significantly more harm than good, the Estonian Association of Kindergarten Teachers (ELAL) said.

The ELAL and several other kindergarten-related organizations sent an appeal to the Ministry of Social Affairs in which it proposed adding kindergarten and other preschool childcare facility personnel to the list of vital service providers eligible for testing.

"In order to stop the spread of viruses, it is necessary for the teachers and auxiliary staff working in public childcare facility groups to be classified as employees of vital services," the statement reads. "This would guarantee them the PPE necessary for work, grant them access to viral testing if needed and directed by their employer, and would allow for a reduction in the spread of infection while performing work duties. In the case of a positive test result, we could immediately isolate sources of infection and prevent the further spread of a virus."

If this cannot be done, the authors of the appeal find that keeping kindergartens and other preschool childcare facilities open during the ongoing emergency situation will cause significantly more harm than good.

"We need to maintain the situation in which the children of front-line workers and those who cannot cope any other way can bring their child to kindergarten," the statement reads. "It is starting to happen that parents are growing tired and bringing their kids to kindergarten, but there is no way of knowing who might be carrying the infection. All employees and children displaying symptoms need testing in order to avoid contact with infected persons."

Kindergartens lacking sufficient PPE

Currently, kindergartens are only equipped with disinfecting agents and gloves; a select few also have a minimal supply of masks.

"In this situation, we cannot ensure the isolation of children or staff who get sick during the day, or the prevention of their infecting others," the statement reads. "It is not possible to keep a two-meter distance from small children, or fulfill other requirements as set out by the state."

The associations are asking the state to supply operating kindergartens and other preschool childcare facilities with PPE as soon as possible, including masks that meet requirements, disposable gloves, and disinfectants.

The appeal to the Ministry of Social Affairs was signed by the ELAL, the Union of Early Childhood Education in Estonia (EAÜ), the Estonian Educational Personnel Union (EHL), the Estonian Association of Reggio Emilia (EREÜ) and the Estonian Speech Therapists Association (ELÜ).

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

educationministry of social affairskindergartenscoronaviruscovid-19coronavirus in estoniapersonal protective equipmentestonian association of kindergarten teachers
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Emergency situation
Easter online
Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
Estonia and Brexit
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
19:13

Mobility study shows people stay in one location for 20 hours per day

18:50

Teams decide to continue Estonian basketball season virtually

18:22

Kindergarten teachers want to be classified as essential personnel

18:01

Daily: Volunteer food bank stocks at critical level, donations welcome

17:36

Portal: Popular destination village Käsmu bans visitors during outbreak

17:10

More than 1,000 computers donated to help pupils, but more needed in Tartu

17:04

Government agrees to start mass testing for coronavirus

16:34

Survey: TV news viewing figures have surged during emergency situation

16:12

Paper: Island ferry traffic fell by 50 percent in March

15:48

State to support parents of children with special needs during crisis

15:31

Ministry proposes flag day to mark centennial of Estonian Constitution

15:16

Chancellor: Health Board not authorized to halt dental, private treatment

14:54

Unemployment fund gets four additional company layoff notices

14:36

Estonia to allocate €100,000 for combating coronavirus in poorest countries

14:34

Ratas, Reinsalu: No talk of loosening restrictions yet

14:10

State to support Ida-Viru County bus transport with €270,000

13:39

Kuressaare flight procurement deadline extended for the sixth time

13:18

ATM withdrawals down by a third in April

12:49

Kellertheater's 'Canterville Ghost' offered online in three languages

12:28

Tax board extends paper return deadline as service centers closed to May

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: