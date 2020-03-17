ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Kindergarten fees in Tartu waived until May ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR News
Kindergarten.
Kindergarten. Source: Karin Koppel/ERR
News

Kindergarten will be free for parents until May 1 during the emergency situation, the city government decided on Monday, and facilities will be open 24 hours a day to support parents.

Mayor Urmas Klaas said due to the emergency situation, which is in place to limit the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) the city has also advised parents not to bring children to kindergarten. 

"Many parents have followed this recommendation - the data we have gathered shows that today the number of children in kindergartens has fallen significantly," he said. "Given that the extraordinary situation causes economic uncertainty for many families, we have decided not to charge kindergarten fees from today until the end of April. It concerns all children, both those who attend kindergarten and those who are not present," he said.  

As March invoices have already been issued, the two-week amount for March will be prepaid on the following invoices. April bills do not include the cost of a place fee, but children who use the place are billed for food.

As of Monday, a 24-hour kindergarten will be open in Tartu - the Maarjamõisa kindergarten - which is located close to the Tartu University Hospital and South-Estonian Prefecture, which both provide vital services. 

The mayor said it is important to provide kindergarten and childcare for all families who need it. "Obviously, we need to be of open for families where parents are involved in providing vital services - for example, children of medical staff, rescue staff, and police," Klaas said.

-- 

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

tartucoronaviruscovid-19
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Emergency situation
Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
Estonia and Brexit
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
20:05

Kindergarten fees in Tartu waived until May

19:47

Tallinn to provide hot lunches for children during emergency situation

19:26

No decision made on holding Spring Storm military exercise in May

19:04

Gallery: Spring is getting closer

18:52

Tallinn kindergartens will remain open during emergency situation

18:32

Defense chief restricts conscripts to bases until May 1

18:05

Vladimir Svet named elder of Lasnamäe, salary to be €4,200 per month

17:50

President: Parliament must go on even when government declares emergency

17:46

Tallink changes schedule of Tallinn-Helsinki shuttle vessels

17:29

Coronavirus testing extended to patients with mild symptoms

17:08

Lauri Hussar: From the school crisis to the coronavirus crisis and back

16:48

Finance minister: The time for the state budget to go into the red is now

16:22

Many supermarkets are reducing opening hours

16:03

Government bans nighttime sales of alcohol

15:37

State cannot be ordered to work remotely

15:12

Parents, carers barred from kindergartens to limit spread of coronavirus

14:53

PERH blood center encouraging healthy donors to donate

14:27

Kaja Kallas: We need balance between coronavirus and society functioning

14:05

Tallink ship will bring Estonians back from Germany

13:44

President allows 150 Kaitseliit members to support work of border control

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: